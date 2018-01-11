How Improving Your Content Can Grow Your List

If you’re getting a lot of clicks on your content but your list isn’t growing, there are many ways to deal with this. Let’s look at how improving your content can grow your list.

Add Multiple Call to Actions

Don’t just put a box on the right side-bar asking for people to sign up for your newsletter. That isn’t enough,nowadays, you need to add CTAs in numerous areas to get their attention and increase sign-up rates. Put one under each post, on the right side-bar, in a lightbox and inside content with content upgrades.

Create Content Upgrades

A terrific and effective way to get more sign-ups is to be more specific by adding content upgrades to the content you offer free. You can do this within a blog post, within articles you publish on LinkedIn, and as a guest writer. A content upgrade is information that helps clarify and make the content the audience is reading more useful. For example, a free MS Excel chore chart template with an article on how to get your family to share chores would make an excellent upgrade.

Cross-Promote Your Content

When you publish content anywhere, have a plan on how you’ll promote the content across all channels. This makes your content better because it looks more cohesive. For example, if you write a blog about eating less sugar, you might share recipes on Pinterest that use less sugar, and videos of recipes on Facebook that use less sugar too.

Tweak Titles

If your content is not getting clicked on, you can’t get sign-ups. So, make sure your titles are compelling enough to get people to click through. Don’t trick them, though; be straightforward but clear about what’s inside the content with the titles.

Remember to Add Appropriate Headers

When people read online, they need a lot more white space than when reading on paper. Add headers that tell them what’s inside the next paragraph so that they can be propelled to keep reading more.

Use the Right Keywords

If you’re not sure what good keywords are, study more about the proper use of keywords so that you can improve SEO. Search engine optimization is important for building your list because that’s how people will find your content in a search.

Use a Lightbox Pop-Up to Gate Your Content

You don’t want to turn readers away, but you do want to maximize the potential of the viewer signing up. Add a lightbox pop-up to your website so that it waits a bit, then pops up asking for a sign-up to continue reading. Make it optional so that they can X out of it if they don’t want to sign up.

Deliver on Your Promises

When people do sign up, remind them of where they signed up, why they signed up, and what you will be sending them. Then deliver on those promises. More people will want to open your email messages if they find them valuable.

Improving your content can grow your list, because it gives more opportunities for your audience to sign up. Plus, you will be giving them a reason to sign up by delivering excellent content that’s targeted toward their needs.