How Becoming an Author Can Increase Your Expert Status

Have you ever wondered why almost every keynote speaker you encounter has written at least one book, it’s because it’s a great way to be perceived as an expert in your niche. Writing a book generally requires you to know something about the topic you are writing about, and that you are able to communicate this knowledge in a way that engages your audience. It’s a tried and tested way of becoming an expert in your niche and with the ease of publishing the Internet has brought, it’s still as effective but much easier to achieve.

You Can Prove What You Know

Writing a book is a great sales tool that consist of an easy way to sell or give away packages of information that you know. Everything is there, you just write a book and share your knowledge and then you can prove that you have this knowledge because you were able to put a book together for your audience.

You Have Something at the End.

How do you imagine you would feel, having a book in your hands complete with a cover showing your name in bold text on the front? Can you imagine the sense of accomplishment you will feel?

Writing a book also gives you a physical book at the end of the process, that proves to anyone that you know enough to write a book about your given subject, the whole writing process of writing a book to clarify what you know and believe also forces you to learn more about your subject and in many cases become a true expert.

Builds Your Credibility

No matter how loud you shout from the rooftops that you are an expert, and you may well be some people just aren’t going to accept it. But a book is proof that you have that knowledge. People respect it, and when they see that you’re published they will believe that you have credibility, even if you self-publish. This is because you are willing to put that book out there, and take the criticism that goes with putting your ideas out into the public for comment.

You Can’t Hide behind a Curtain as an Author

So many people hide behind their computers when working online or owning a digital business of some sort. But, as an author you need to come out of the closet and show who you really are, you are basically saying this is me, this is what I know. That’s the real key to becoming an expert: being who you are, owning what you know, and sharing this with the world.

A Book Will Increase Your Value

If you provide services, want to speak in public, or have great products, a book will increase your value exponentially. When people perceive you to be an expert, and a book will help others have this opinion of you, they are willing to pay more money for your products, services and information. As your value increases you’ll work less, and have more time to study more, write more and boost your expertise even more.

You’ll Learn More Than You Know Now

As you write a book, you will collect a lot of information from other experts and from your own studies, and that will help you learn even more. You might even change your mind about something as you write your book. That’s okay because that’s what experts do. As they learn more, you know more, and you increase your expertise even more.

A Book Teaches You Communication

When you write a book, you have to put your audience first and foremost in your mind, as you disseminate the information to them. This will give you a lot of practice thinking in terms of how your audience perceives what you write and how best to share this information so that they can understand it. It’s always about them and how they communicate, and not about you. Can you imagine two experts in your field chatting, the conversation would be filled with industry acronyms and phrases that others might not easily understand. So unless you’re writing for other industry experts, ensure the language and everything is written with your readers in mind.

A Book Gives You a Platform for All Your Other Offers

If you want a great platform in which to offer your services, expertise and ideas to others, then a book is a great way to do it. The book gives you an actual thing, whether it’s digital or physical. To point your audience to when questions arise that are answered in the book.

Writing a book takes a lot of thought and planning, and this can be off putting (I know) if you however put your best foot forward with writing it, ensure it is targeted at your audience, and write what they need to know, you will advance yourself to expert status with every word you write.