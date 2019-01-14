Headline Tips That Improve Lead Generation

Writing headlines should be a simple and straightforward process. You want the your audience to know what the benefits are of clicking through and reading what’s behind the headline. The headline should entice, inspire, and encourage your audience to do more.

Know Your Target Audience

Understanding the audience members you want to attract with your headline is imperative in getting the headline worded correctly. The more you can narrow down the person in your mind, the easier it will be to create an effective headline. Learn your audience, know what words they like to use, and how to frame the problem and the solution in a way that piques their curiosity.

Write the Content First

Often, if you write the content first (whether it’s a sales page, a landing page, an article, or a blog post), it’s easier to come up with a headline that covers all the bases. Some people say that you should write the sales page before you even create the product, so it makes sense that you should write the content before you finish the headline.

Start with Benefits

Your audience wants to know what’s in it for them. Your headline should tell them. Look at the headline of this article. A benefit is that these tips will improve lead generation. It gives them a reason to read the tips. That’s why you’re reading it now. It’s not a trick; it’s just the facts.

Include Problems

If your audience has a problem (for example, they want to generate more leads, sell more products, lose weight, or whatever that is), say it in the headline. The words in the headline will help them find the information and give them an idea of what’s inside the content.

Mention the Product If Applicable

If your product has a name, mention it within the headline. This is a good way to show up in search engines too. For example, if you want to sell your meal plans, vitamins, or information products, mention them in the headline.

Don’t Be Tricky

Avoid trying to be tricky just to get clicks. Of course, there are times when a funny headline can do wonders to get clicks, likes, shares, and so forth, but you should be very careful because they don’t usually work.

Read Your Headlines Out Loud

Once you’ve created a headline, go ahead and write three or four for the same content. Then read them out loud. Do they sound natural? Which one seems the most interesting and the most relevant to your audience? If you like them all, remember you can use them in other platforms to announce the information.

Test and Revise

Anytime you create a new headline, it’s imperative that you test it. You can test two or more headlines against each other to find out which works best, using A/B testing software via Google or another platform. This will help tremendously.

Remember the reason you want to create an amazing headline. Know what the entire point is. Is it to make a sale? Is it to get them to click through and read a blog post? Do you want them to download your lead magnet? Knowing what you want the action to be and where you are directing them to, helps create the best headlines.