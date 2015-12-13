Eight Ways to Get Content Fast for Marketing Purposes

If you want to be found online you need to give people and especially the search engines more content to find, this is one of the basics of content marketing. Understanding this you know you need plenty of good quality content to keep the search engines ranking your website highly and more importantly your target audience coming back for more and more. But, the trouble is where will you ever find the time to keep up with the demand for all of this content? The first thing to understand is what constitutes content, and then to realize you don’t have to do it alone.

Understand What Makes Up Content

Content isn’t just a certain type of blog post, or an article, or even always text. Sometimes it’s a video, an image, an infographic, a PDF file download or even an app. When you open up your mind to realize that you can provide all different types of content in many different forms to your audience, it gets an awful lot easier to get generate quality content fast.

Use Private Label Rights Content

While you always have to rewrite and edit PLR content, it can still be a lot faster than starting from scratch. PLR is content that you buy and use as your own. The trick is finding a reputable source to buy it from which isn’t easy as most PLR is I’m afraid of very low quality, how if you can find some try to ensure that the research is accurate and the content is not too difficult to rewrite to make your own.

Hire Writers to Help

You can use a numerous online service to find freelancers to do the writing for you. Hire someone with experience of writing in your niche and realize that if you want the work to sound like you, you’ll need to edit it and add your own opinions and thoughts. But, you can get a lot of content written quickly relatively inexpensively and as long as you use it as the basis of your own articles it can save you an awful lot of time.

Curate Content

You don’t have to always have to create content from scratch, you can be the source for all things “your niche” that will make your business website or blog a one-stop-shop for your audience. Introduce, share your own opinion and provide a link to, important content created by others that you feel your audience will enjoy. If there happens to be an affiliate link involved, even better but don’t hide the fact that it’s an affiliate link, be open and honest.

Repurpose Content

If you’ve written books, or created other content, you can repurpose it. Even if you have already written a blog post, you can turn that post into a podcast, YouTube video and if it contains data an infographic. Change it up a bit but keep the facts the same, and the content will feel brand new.

Keep an Idea File

One block that many business owners experience is simply having an idea to create content about. But, as you know, ideas come when you least expect them. If you start an idea file and keep track of every idea that you have, you’ll be able to come up with and create content quickly when you need to.

Write in Bulk Ahead of Time

Using your idea file, take a couple of hours to create a lot of content at one time. It’s a lot easier to do four or five articles or several videos at once on a topic than it is to try to do it every single day, one at a time. When you’re working, you will get into a flow and be able to create more content in a shorter period of time and by doing so it also relieves the pressure of having to create content daily.

Keep It Simple

Relax and go with the flow sometimes, trying to be perfect can cause procrastination. If you want to get content fast, you’ll need to learn to keep it simple and the best way I have found to do that is to work ahead of time as the stress of creating content often stops you doing just that.

Generating content for your content marketing efforts fast is a possibility. You don’t and shouldn’t have to spend all your time tapping away at your keyboard to create all the content for your website or blog. You can get help from others by outsourcing and curating content. You can keep an idea file so that when it’s time to sit down and create, you’re ready and you can repurpose the content you have already created.