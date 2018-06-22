Eight Ways to Curate Content

Content curation is a convenient shortcut to help you create interesting content for your target audience. It can also offer them valuable information if you are doing it correctly. Content curation can in turn position you as an expert in your niche and give you an air of authority and expertise that will keep your audience coming back for more.

If you aren’t already curating content, this is the year to start.

What Is Content Curation?

Content curation is the process of finding, organizing, commenting upon and sharing online the best and most relevant content about the niche you are working in. It is a shortcut to adding valuable content to your site because you are not creating it from scratch. But you are offering value by commenting on why it is valuable, controversial, and so on.

You can curate content manually by sharing articles you love with your audience. Or you can subscribe to an automated service like http://Outbrain.comOutbrain.com or Taboola.com in the hope that they will have content that will match the topic of your site or blog. Typical topics they cover include health, beauty, fashion, and finance. If they are not a good fit, you will need to do it manually.

So, how can you start curating content right now?

1. Decide on a Strategy

How much curated content do you want at your site? A good mix might be 70% original content, 30% curated.

2. Decide Where You Will Get the Content

Make a list of the main sites and blogs you visit regularly. Do they have content related to your niche? If not, what are the top sites that do? Start reading through the headlines to find content you find useful and think your target audience will love.

3. Decide on Your Tone of Voice

Some people love to report the facts. Others love to stir up controversy and be as contrarian as possible. Do you want to be the David Attenborough of beekeeping, or the “bad boy” with the latest buzz?

4. Comment on the Curated Content and Give a Context

Most marketer who curate make the mistake of just slapping up the content without a word as to why it is important or what the context is. Discuss the issues, why the content shows a major breakthrough about X issue, and so on. Make connections for the reader so they can see the value of the content and the value of the thought and effort you are putting into your curation.

5. Think of Your Target Audience’s Pain Points

What are their most common problems, and what solutions are on offer? Sure, you want to sell your own products, but don’t avoid mentioning your competitors completely or it will seem artificial and spammy.

6. Answer Their FAQS

Frequently asked questions need an answer. If you don’t have time to answer them all, use curated content to help. Comment on the content, such as why the approach is good, bad, or could be better in some way. This will continue to show your expertise and that you are worth paying attention to.

7. Choose the Best Content from the Best Sources

Think of yourself as the discerning editor of a fabulous magazine. Only let the top content reach your pages.

8. Attribute All Your Sources so You Are Not Accused of Stealing Content

Provide the URL of the original work and the name of the writer or publication, the date, and any other pertinent information. If you are not sure you are allowed to use the content, contact the site owner and ask. In most cases, they will be happy to give permission, provided you are not trashing their work as a load of rubbish.

Use these ideas to provide value to your audience without having to write everything from scratch.