Eight Effective Steps to Writing Compelling Copy

One of the most sought after advantages of creating compelling copy is that it convinces your target audience to take the action you want them to take, this is achieved by using techniques that help lead them gently towards conversion. Copy-writing is a skill that almost anyone can learn, all it takes is practice, patience and continual testing to get right. By using the following tips, our aim is to get you there faster.

Step #1 Keep It Simple

Your first written draft of whatever you’re writing should be simple, just get the information down without any added embellishments. Write down what you want to impart to your audience, tell them what you have for them, what’s it going to do for them, who you are and what they need to do next.

Step #2 Define Who You Are

Once you have writing your first draft, simply go back to the section in the copy that talks about who you are; you usually want to get this over with very quickly because you want to focus more on the audience and what’s in it for them, rather than on yourself. But, your audience is going to want you to answer the question, “Who the heck are you to recommend this to me?” Giving your background, telling your why, and how you came up with the idea is important to help you relate to your audience and for them to relate to you.

Step #3 Tell a Story

You’ve told your story; now you want to tell their story by providing case studies, examples, and anything else that helps tie it all together. If you don’t yet have specific case studies of someone succeeding using your product, you can be more creative by finding more general examples of people who succeeded without giving up, to tie in your product with. When you do have some stories to share, add them in later.

Step #4 Add In Some Facts, Figures and Stats

Now go I to your copy and add in some facts to back up every bit of your assertions you’ve made in the copy so far. Your audience will enjoy reading some stats and facts because it’ll make it easier for them to believe the things that you say your product will accomplish. When your audience sees these details with numbers, it will help them visualize the solution much, much easier.

Step #5 Make It Personal

You should now go back into the copy and add in language you and your audience understands to make everything a lot more personal and unique to you. Break grammar rules and use personal pronouns like “you,” “our” and “we.” Avoid using the word “I” other than when you are telling your particular story. You want to draw the people into the story thinking of themselves and how your solution will help them solve their problems.

Step #6 Bring the Dream

Now go back through the copy and add in some dream words and imagery to really let your audience feel the emotions you want them to with your choice of words. For example, “close your eyes and imagine yourself” or “Six months from now you’ll either be 50 pounds lighter or not – it’s completely up to you.”

Step #7 Get Endorsements

If there is a mover and shaker that your audience values and admires and you can perhaps get them to endorse your product, that’s a great thing to accomplish and will help your audience make a choice. You can also get endorsements from people who are just like those in your audience by offering advanced copies of your product to them.

Step #8 Make It Look Awesome

After you’ve perfected everything, go back in and make it look awesome (beautiful). Add the right fonts, the right colors, and the right images. Check it for errors, layout, and test it on as many different devices as well as browser you can to ensure everything looks and works as intended.

Writing compelling copy is an important skill to master if you want to create high converting sales pages, advertisements, and information that leads your audience to make the choices you want them to make. Study this article I am sure it will help you to improve all aspects of your content marketing copy.