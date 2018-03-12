Effective Traffic Generating Tips

The most effective way to bring traffic to your website is to use the things that you do regularly, consistently and in a targeted way. After all, you don’t just want any old person to visit your website, you want potential customers or targeted traffic. In other words you want to attract people who really want what you are offering and will purchase what you’re offering.

Plan the Right Content

Let’s be honest most websites once built remain exactly the same month on month in that no new content is ever added. Now imagine a television station that constantly plays the same programs day after day… do you think people will want to go there more than once? Do you think it will contain the most up-to-date information, today, next week or in six months time? By adding regular content to your website you will attract the search engines and in turn traffic… paying some mythical SEO expert in a far flung country to make some mythical changes to your website code… isn’t a solution it’s just a way of giving your money away … the best solution is adding regular content.

Off of my soap box, let’s look at the content on your website that is most popular and create more of that type of content. If you’re just starting out, you can look at content that your audience looks at from your competition and create similar content. Don’t copy, but do deliver to your audience the type of content that they really want. You don’t want to please everyone, just the specific audience you’re trying to attract as these are your potential customers.

Add Value

Remember that within any one piece of content you create for your website, there is an opportunity to add value to that content via content upgrades. A content upgrade is gated content that adds value to the information they’ve already read. For example, if you wrote a post about how to install WordPress in your hosting account, you might also want to include a link to a downloadable checklist to help you do it.

Understand SEO

Search engine optimization is important to learn. It’s important to use keywords in titles, anchor text, headings, subject lines and within meta descriptions and alt text for images. This helps search engines know that your topic is important to your audience by using terms they’d search for. But don’t I need to hire someone to do this? Modern websites allow another access to quickly and easily do these tasks, plus many of them can be automated with great success.

Promote Your Content

You can’t just create it and “they’ll come”. Instead, you really need to promote your content just like you would one of your most valuable products or services. That’s the best way to ensure that everyone gets the information you want to tell them about.

Develop Targeted Freebies

The more freebies and the more entries you have into your email list, the better. Create freebies that are targeted toward a need that your audience has. If you can solve one problem for them, create that freebie.

Don’t Forget Your List

For each new freebie or blog post, don’t forget to email your list about it so that you can better segment them. That will send more people to your site, plus they’re more likely to share the content with their friends too.

Mix Up Content Types

Don’t just use text for content on your site. Search engines like a combination of content. Mix it up and use text, images, video, and audio to make the ways you present information to your audience complete.

Use Your Analytics

The metrics you can gather from your analytics are very important, because it can tell you what content is most attractive to your audience so that you know what to create more of.

When you get the traffic to your site, you need to also make sure that your site works well. Your website needs to work fast, have user-friendly navigation, and content that your audience wants to read that adds value to their lives.