Digital Marketing with Video

One of the most engaging forms of online marketing today and therefore one of the most powerful is video marketing. People are accustomed to watching televisions and as such video is the sort of content that they love to watch, share and engage with. If you are like me, it just feels so much more personal that text or other forms of content often used in content marketing. Usually, I believe because seeing someone’s actual face or being able to see real step by step instructions needed to accomplish something is accomplished much better with video. It’s almost as good as being there, in fact in some cases better because you can watch a video over and over so that you are crystal clear as to the message being given.

Here’s how to make the most of content marketing with video.

Teach Something

Use video to teach your audience something and help them solve a problem. You can share your screen, or you can share your craft table. It all depends on what you’re trying to demonstrate. If you have a bricks and mortar store, for example a restaurant, why not teach the cooking of one of your customer favourite dishes?

Optimize Your Videos

Create awesome titles, make the content something your audience wants, include a link to your website, brand your video with your logo, let people share the video freely and fill out the description carefully using SEO type keywords.

Start a YouTube Channel

While should you start on YouTube? Simply because that is where many of your audience members are, don’t stop there. There are other avenues such as Facebook, Vine, and Blab.im.

Educate Your Audience

Use your videos to educate your audience, debunk myths, and get the word out about something important to your audience. You can make short one- or two-minute videos with a special tip or one focus only.

Answer Questions

When your audience asks questions on social media, a video is a great way to answer the question in a more personal fashion. You can then place it on the media where the question was asked (or on YouTube) and link back to it. Better yet, embed it in your website, and link to them there.

Review Products

A great way to use video in marketing is to compare products with each other and review them. People like seeing how products work and a video is a great way to do that.

Conduct Demonstrations

One of the best uses of video is to demonstrate something. Since people can see how anything works online you can demonstrate an appliance, a game, a car, machine or anything where visuals help to show how it works.

Grow Your List

Don’t forget to link to your website and newsletter via the videos. Always ask your audience to subscribe to your newsletter to get updates about your business or just to find out about more videos.

You can use videos to debunk myths, tell your story, share case studies, and so much more but the best use is in my opinion to use it to solve the problems of your audience in relation to your products and services. This then leads to sales and repeat customers. With video it’s almost like being there live, and it makes it easier to explain tough concepts to others. You can even get your audience involved and ask them to submit videos too.