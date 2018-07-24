Creating Engaging Content That Readers Will Be Eager to Share

Writing engaging content is easier than you think, provided that you follow a few simple rules. In this way, you will be creating exactly the kind of content your target audience will be eager to share – for more traffic, subscribers, sales and engagement.

Focus on a Single Topic

Your content should be focused, clean and concise.

Focus on a Single Goal

Each piece of content should have a goal you can measure. Do you want more:

Traffic

Subscribers

Sales

Brand reach

Brand engagement

The Correct Call to Action

The call to action needs to match the goal you have set for the content. If you are publishing a meme of four puppies and asking which the reader would most like to adopt, from 1 to 4, your goal is engagement and you would tell them to put the number of their favorite into the comments section. If you got more likes and shares, that would be a great bonus.

A Great Headline

When people are scanning for things to read, and/or searching online, they will always read the headline and decide on the basis of that whether or not they want to read more.

The headline should be no more than 60 characters in length so it will be fully visible on the search engines. It should make people curious, have at least one keyword in it related to your niche, and have a word that connects with the emotions of your readers. For example, if you want to talk about significant price reductions on some of your products, you could use the words “cut” or “slash.”

An Interesting Introduction

An interesting introduction will also encourage them to read more.

A free item

Some marketers argue that the most powerful word in the English language is “free.” Offering a free eBook, eCourse, or useful download can help you build your email marketing list and get people to share your content more often with friends and family who might also be interested in your niche.

Keywords

Keywords tell people and search engines what the content is about. Using words related to your niche in your headline, introduction, file titles and so on can all help them find what they are looking for, which is hopefully your great content.

A Variety of Formats

Content isn’t just words on a web page or blog. It’s also:

Audio files

Video files

Images

Infographics

Templates

Top 10s

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Checklists

Memes

And more

Offering content in different formats helps cater to the learning styles and preferences of your followers. With more than 70% of all people being visual learners, if you are not already offering video content, now is the time to start.

Sentences Should Be Short and Scannable

Your target audience will be reading on screens ranging from small mobile to full panorama on a desktop monitor. Having short sentences makes your work easier to read than huge chunks of text.

Use Bullet Points for Important Elements

These will also make your content more scannable.

Use Subheadings

These make the entire piece of written content more scannable. Try to make the subheadings keywords if possible.

Include Relevant Links with Keywords as Anchor Text

Link to pages at your side as needed. Instead of using the words “Click here,” try, “Visit URL for your free eCourse about X topic.”

If you include these considerations in your content, you will have an engaged target audience eager to have more content from you.