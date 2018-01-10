Copywriting Strategies That Set You Apart from the Competition

One of the most important aspects outside of your product or service is the copywriting and content that you use to get more sales. After all, you can have the best product ever created but if no one knows about you, you’ll make no sales.

The copywriting strategies you use can set you apart from the competition, are:

Develop Audience Personas

Your job when writing any copy is to get to know your audience as intimately as possible and to engage with them. Creating audience personas helps to give you the right information on who you’re writing to – who you’re trying to persuade with your writing. You can create more than one audience persona too. In fact, you should map the audience personas you create to their buying cycle, as well as by targeting the various audiences who need the product.

Understand Your Products

Study the benefits your products offer your audience. If you’re not sure, ask the people who have bought or tried them. What do they feel are good benefits of your products? It might help you to write a list of features, then beside each feature write down the benefit of it for your audience so that your copywriting focuses only on the benefits.

Learn Persuasive Writing

Persuasive writing is all about finding the right words to convince the reader to believe your information is the best advice and your product is the best solution for them to solve all their problems. You want them to build up the “know, like, trust” factor with your writing. Many devices are used in persuasive writing such as metaphors, similes, repetition, and parallelism.

Write Headlines with Clarity

The job of the headline is to get the audience to click through so that they can read the next sentence. The aim is to create a headline that is clear. The best headlines mention the solution, give a time limit and address objections. But you don’t have to include all three every single time in each headline; just using one will make a huge difference.

Learn AIDA

The acronym stands for Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action. That means the content you create should grab their attention, trigger their interest to learn more, and then create a strong desire to fix their problem, and of course always include a call to action. If you follow this idea for every piece of content – whether it’s a sales page or an email message, you should be able to increase your conversions exponentially.

It’s All About the Audience

Your audience is trying to learn something about a specific topic. They’re looking for answers to their questions so that they can find solutions for their problems. When you tell your own story, it should be from their perspective and not from your own. Why you’re the right person should make them feel comfortable in working with you due to your experience, expertise, and knowledge.

Test Everything

Thankfully, the technology exists today to help you ensure that you’re using the best headlines, best images, and the best words for your copy. Test different headlines, test different types of sales pages and test various places on your website for the best response to your efforts.

The right copywriting strategies above can make a big difference in your clicks and conversions. Use these tips to improve your copywriting and set yourself apart from the competition.