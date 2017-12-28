Content That Generates the Highest-Quality Leads

The key to creating content that generates the best quality leads is to ensure that you understand who your audience is, what their pain points are, and how to solve them with your products and services.

When you have the right information about your audience and the products you want to promote, creating the right content will be a lot simpler and more effective. The reason is that for the most part, your content will be so targeted that only the leads you really want will bother consuming any of it.

Reports

A report includes a lot of research, sources, and information that help a prospect make a buying decision. Usually, these types of reports are called white papers. White papers describe the problem and the solutions to the problem, and usually include a recommendation of which solution to use based on the research.

Video

Most people are visual thinkers and like video. Video can be recorded, a webinar, a live event on Facebook, or something else. It can even be motion graphics (GIF) that you offer your audience to help them solve a problem or show them how you relate to them. Since video is more likely to be shared, the leads generated are a lot more likely to convert.

Social Media

You might not even think of the posts you put on social media as content, but they are. It’s considered part of “off-page SEO” and is a necessary part of content creation that you will need to use. The best social media content asks for engagement and sends them to your website content and to a form that gets them on your list.

Blog Posts and Articles

Creating informative blog posts and articles that live first on your website, and then can be distributed through syndication to other areas, will help you get more quality leads – as long as you are careful about where you put the content and understand who you’re writing it for.

Case Studies

These are very exciting for your audience and belong on your website. They can be presented as a blog post, or can be conducted as an interview-type webinar, and then reposted and reused in numerous areas. When your audience sees other people like them succeeding, they’ll want more of your stuff.

Infographics

A great way to explain a lot of data, infographics are more likely to be shared than a sole data-centric blog post or article. So, anytime you have a very data-centered blog post or article, consider getting an infographic made from the information so that it’s more likely to be shared and consumed. The more people you attract who need the information and actually consume it, the more people will convert.

Creating content that generates high-quality leads truly can be almost any type of content that you want it to be, as long as it’s the type of content your audience likes and it has the information that your audience wants. Remember, it’s all about them.