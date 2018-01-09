Content Marketing Trends for 2018

Content remains king online, and will continue to be so in 2018, but all things change and there will be some significant differences based on current trends we are seeing.

Great Writing Is Essential

As always put your target audience at the center of everything you do, and create the kind of written content they really need. Use it as the context to sell your related products and services.

Branch Out to Other Forms of Content

We’ve seen a huge upsurge of video content marketing in the past year, and we expect this trend to continue to grow. But content on your blog or site will be about more than just written content or video. Other types of content to add include:

Graphics

Illustrations

Infographics

Audio files and audio books

Podcasts

Presentations such as PowerPoint

And more

Secure Site Protocol (https://)

Google has eliminated many sites from their search engine that are not https://, so if you have not already made the change, it’s time to talk to you hosting service about buying a certificate and making sure everything is set up correctly.

An Integrated Approach to Content Marketing

Most businesses use the following to market themselves:

Social media

Blogs

Email

EBooks/white papers/special reports

Videos

Webinars

The trick is to integrate and cross-promote as much as you can.

For example, imagine you’ve created a free eBook as an incentive to get people to subscribe to your email marketing list. Announce it on social media, put an opt-in page at your blog, and publish articles about the topic with a sign-up form on the bottom of the page.

Create a video about the topic with a link to the opt-in page and a host a webinar about the topic, also leading to that page so attendees can get a free gift just for showing up. Promote the video, such as on YouTube, using their share button for Google+, Twitter and so on.

Embed the video at your site. Use your webinar for promotional material, such as an evergreen webinar embedded on a page so people can learn more about your business, with a sign-up form underneath. All of this will take time, but it helps you make the most of every piece of content you create, and every product you wish to sell.

Promotional Content Needs to Stand Out

With millions on Facebook and the other social networks every day, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. But there are some general rules to follow when creating memes, infographics and other items to post.

Brand them – Add your logo and URL to the bottom of each meme or infographic you create.

– Add your logo and URL to the bottom of each meme or infographic you create. Stick to the same formats, color schemes and styles – Consider every promotional post you create as an extension of your brand.

– Consider every promotional post you create as an extension of your brand. Social media ads – If you have a small budget, consider using social network advertising such as on Facebook and Instagram (now merged), Twitter and Pinterest. You can select a much more highly targeted audience than with the Google AdWords system. You can create these from scratch, or promote existing posts. Be sure each piece of content you create has a clear call to action.

– If you have a small budget, consider using social network advertising such as on Facebook and Instagram (now merged), Twitter and Pinterest. You can select a much more highly targeted audience than with the Google AdWords system. You can create these from scratch, or promote existing posts. Be sure each piece of content you create has a clear call to action. Check your analytics to see which posts are performing the best. Turn them into ads.

Follow these tips to stay ahead of the competition and make the most of the marketing trends for 2018.