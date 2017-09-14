Content Marketing Must Haves for a Successful Business

Over the years I’ve somehow become known as a content marketing expert, ranked by some in the top ten in the world… so let me share a few things… There are a number of things every successful content marketer has in order to start and grow a profitable business.t

An Effective Content Marketing Plan

Far too many people start websites or blogs without any sort of plan. Blogging has made it so easy for people to start a site that they don’t often think about how difficult it is to maintain one until they begin getting bogged down with content creation.

A lot of bloggers also leave content to chance. They think that blogging is all about being creative and expressing themselves, but seldom think about the best ways to make money from all their hard work. If you want to make money and create a real business, a content marketing plan is essential.

Planning Various Types of Content

When it comes to content marketing, you need a wide variety of content in order to keep your target audience coming back for more. Most blogs and websites publish articles or posts – written content. Some savvy bloggers also include relevant images. Content with images or visuals tend to get more attention than content that does not.

But there are many other forms of content which can attract your target audience and keep them coming back for more. These include:

Articles

Graphics / memes

Infographics

PowerPoint decks

Videos

It is only by having a content calendar that you can create and publish all of these different forms of content.

Outsourcing

Content creation can be difficult, especially if you are not a fast writer or don’t have the skills to create some of these formats. Fortunately, you can hire outsourced workers at Fiverr who are experts. Be clear about what you want and need. Check out each vendor and their portfolio. Look at the turnaround time on the project. The best vendors will have a queue of projects so you might have to wait, but the results should be worth it.

Email Marketing Platform

A lot of people swear by social media, but the truth is that email marketing is still one of the most effective ways to build a relationship with your target audience in the long term and drive sales.

It can be difficult to get people to come to your website and buy on the first visit. With email marketing, they will get to know you over time. Once they get to know you, they will start to trust you and develop brand loyalty. In this way, you can start making more sales. Your happy customers can also become brand advocates who suggest your products and services to others.

Social Media Marketing

A social media marketing editorial calendar ensures you are publishing promotions related to the new content you are creating at your site or blog. The goal is to get likes, shares and comments, so your content will stand out and you will get more followers. The most successful content at social sites includes video, memes and infographics. Always plan content people in your niche will be excited to share.