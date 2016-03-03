Content Marketing – Content Is Forever King

Every business wants success with online digital marketing and to achieve this success you need to understand that content is and always will be the basis of this success, so much so that you no doubt have heard the saying “content is king.” Content marketing however is nothing new, in fact a lot of the tactics being utilized today have been utilized for generations, before the Internet even existed.

From cave paintings to John Deer and even Jell-O, content marketing has been around for literally thousands of years. If you think about it, anytime someone wanted to get the information out about anything, they could turn to content to help them. Let’s consider cookbooks as a great example of content marketing before the internet, cookbooks are after all something everyone can relate to. Wondering what a cookbook had to do with marketing consider this, if a cookbook listed a particular brand of item, that’s what people would want to buy.

Today, content marketing is extra important because it’s how you’ll get people to visit your website and how you are perceived online. It’s also how you’ll teach your audience about the issues that are important to your them, and slowly turn them into customers.

Digital Search Content

Search engines exist simply to serve the best, most relevant and up-to-date information to the people performing searches on the search engine. By producing unique, quality content all of your content becomes of interest to the search engines. Search engines review and index all of the information on your blogs, websites and social media to send potential customers your way.

Social Media Content

Everything you put Facebook, LinkedIn or any social media platform is content. It doesn’t matter if it’s a meme, an image, words, a video or something else; it is considered content. When you realize all that content actually encompasses, you realize that content is indeed very important. It’s not just a blog post or text; it’s everything you see or even hear online.

The types of content you can create are:

Blogs – These need to go out on a regular basis to help your visitors find your website. You can also write original guest blog posts sometimes to bring other audiences to you.

– These need to go out on a regular basis to help your visitors find your website. You can also write original guest blog posts sometimes to bring other audiences to you. Newsletters – These can be sent via email on a regular basis to keep your subscribers engaged and active.

– These can be sent via email on a regular basis to keep your subscribers engaged and active. Magazines – Today, you can create an online magazine to help with marketing and informing your audience.

– Today, you can create an online magazine to help with marketing and informing your audience. Podcasts – This is another way to put out information without having to type it. Instead you can record your thoughts and upload them to be listened to later.

– This is another way to put out information without having to type it. Instead you can record your thoughts and upload them to be listened to later. Videos – YouTube is a great example of the power of video to get the word out about anything and teach others something that requires visuals.

– YouTube is a great example of the power of video to get the word out about anything and teach others something that requires visuals. White Papers – These are long research documents that often compare and contrast the solutions to a problem discussed in depth. They are great for educating a wide audience without overtly advertising your solution.

– These are long research documents that often compare and contrast the solutions to a problem discussed in depth. They are great for educating a wide audience without overtly advertising your solution. EBooks – Using books to build your expertise is a great way to teach an audience about something that requires a lot of information. Today, publishing on Kindle is simple and free.

– Using books to build your expertise is a great way to teach an audience about something that requires a lot of information. Today, publishing on Kindle is simple and free. Online Presentations – You can post PowerPoint slides on SlideShare.net and other presentation sharing sites as another way to keep your audience informed.

– You can post PowerPoint slides on SlideShare.net and other presentation sharing sites as another way to keep your audience informed. Webinars – Growing in popularity due to their live nature and the way the audience can interact with the hosts, webinars are a very effective form of content.

– Growing in popularity due to their live nature and the way the audience can interact with the hosts, webinars are a very effective form of content. Infographics – Often used on social media, infographics are a great way to help your audience picture important data visually.

– Often used on social media, infographics are a great way to help your audience picture important data visually. Games – If you can create an online game that teaches or markets your offerings to your audience, then you will have some really awesome content that gets results.

– If you can create an online game that teaches or markets your offerings to your audience, then you will have some really awesome content that gets results. Branded Tools – Whether it’s a diet app, a WordPress plugin or something else, creating a tool that your audience can use daily (even if it’s an old-fashioned calendar) provides the type of content that will remind them that you’re there.

As you see, everything you do to market your business plus inform people about your business and interact with people is actually content. That’s why content is king. Content is the most important asset you own when it comes to digital marketing or as it is now often referred content marketing.