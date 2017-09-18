Content Formats for Killer Engagement

Content marketing is not just about publishing massive amounts of content, it is about getting your audience to engage with that content. Through engagement, search engines and social media sites get the message that your content is worth paying attention to, which means higher relevance scores and more free traffic.

It can vary slightly from niche to niche, but in general, there are a number of content formats that are sure to generate audience response and build your brand. Here are a few of the top ones.

Blog Posts

Blogs which publish content regularly and allow commenting on the posts are sure to get engagement – as long as they are posting about topics that are in high demand in your niche or industry. Think of the main problems your target audience faces, and help them solve these issues. Add a link to your paid product on this topic, or a free ecourse, and you are sure to get sales and subscribers.

A Free Ecourse

Email marketing is one of the best ways to build and maintain a relationship with your target audience. Create a seven-day ecourse about one of their issues and ask for feedback or questions. Use the answers you get to plan more content at your blog/website and in your email marketing.

Webinars

Webinars are live or pre-recorded events about a particular topic which is of broad interest to the people in your target audience. They can sign up to attend through a webinar hosting service, and you can then follow up with them in a number of ways. The most obvious is to ask them to send you question beforehand, or to ask questions during the webinar. The ability to do this will depend on the hosting service you use, so choose wisely.

Video

Video is booming in popularity, so you are sure to get engagement in the form of likes, shares and comments if you permit them. The most popular site is YouTube, which is also part search engine and part social media site. It can drive a significant amount of engagement if your content is entertaining and informative. Just be sure to moderate the comments if you allow them, in order to stop bad language and users flaming each other.

PowerPoint Presentations

PowerPoint decks can be very popular as well, because they are visual and informative. They can be entertaining too. Post your best decks at SlideShare.net, which is now owned by LinkedIn, and link to them at your LinkedIn profile page. On the promotional page itself, encourage likes, shares and comments.

Quizzes

People love quizzes in general and online quizzes in particular, because they can be fun and interesting. Take a couple of your best articles or blog posts and turn them into informative quizzes.

Surveys and Polls

Surveys are a great way to engage your audience for marketing purposes to find out what they really want and need. Create a free survey at SurveyMonkey any time you are thinking of creating a new product, so you don’t waste your time and effort on something that won’t sell well.

Polls are very popular on Facebook. This will be similar to a survey, helping you to discover what they are really interested in.

Use all of these forms of content and see how much interaction you can get.