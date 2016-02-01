Want to make sure your content marketing is profitable?

Avoid these 8 common content marketing mistakes….

  1. Assuming – Don’t assume what your audience wants. Do research instead.
  1. Inconsistency – Make your content consistent by sticking to an editorial calendar.
  1. Selling – Don’t just sell to your customers, help them with valuable content.
  1. More is Better – Focus on quality rather than quantity of content.
  1. SEO’d to Death – Rather than stuffing content with keywords and links, choose just a few.
  1. Post and Forget – Always check back for comments and reply to them.
  1. Invisibility –  – Promote your content consistently for the best results.
  1. Exclusivity – Use a few good marketing channels rather than just one.

Above all, remember that your content is there to help, inform, or entertain.

When you provide valuable content, people keep coming back for more.

8 Deadly Content Marketing Mistakes

Feel free to share this inforgraphic

8 Deadly Content Marketing Mistakes
Website and Marketing Packages
lets make your business a success online

Do you want to be successful online?

I've been marketing and building websites since 1994 and this experience grows and matures as I do. I have come up with a range of website packages that will allow most businesses to:

  1. Have a great looking Website
  2. Have a website designed to actually work
  3. Have a website that is SEO friendly
  4. Have a website designed to market your business
  5. Have a website that attracts your target customers
  6. Have a website that works with Social Media to generate prospects
  7. Comes complete with a comprehensive marketing package

 

Learn more and place your order by clicking here