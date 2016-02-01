8 Deadly Content Marketing Mistakes

Want to make sure your content marketing is profitable?

Avoid these 8 common content marketing mistakes….

Assuming – Don’t assume what your audience wants. Do research instead.

Inconsistency – Make your content consistent by sticking to an editorial calendar.

Selling – Don’t just sell to your customers, help them with valuable content.

More is Better – Focus on quality rather than quantity of content.

SEO’d to Death – Rather than stuffing content with keywords and links, choose just a few.

Post and Forget – Always check back for comments and reply to them.

Invisibility – – Promote your content consistently for the best results.

Exclusivity – Use a few good marketing channels rather than just one.

Above all, remember that your content is there to help, inform, or entertain.

When you provide valuable content, people keep coming back for more.

