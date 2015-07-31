10 Best Practices for Attracting Blog Traffic #infographic

I’ve been blogging since before it was called blogging or content marketing and before Google existed… and one of the questions I am most asked is how to I generate blog traffic, so let’s have a look at some great things you should consider.

Infographic Content

Be Interesting

Make your blog interesting and unique so that people have a reason to visit.

Try Different Strategies

Choose several different traffic strategies but don’t try to do them all.

Monitor

Monitor your traffic well so that you can drop sources that don’t deliver.

Interact

Seek out opportunities to interact and form relationships with your audience.

Use Social Media

Social media is popular so use it for at least one of your traffic sources.

Keep Promotion to a Minimum

Don’t promote too much; instead tell people why they should check out your blog

Automate

Automate as much as possible so that you don’t have to do everything yourself.

Be Diverse

Include images, videos and other media in your blog posts to make them more interesting.

Grab Attention

Spend time writing attention-grabbing blog titles.

Offline Promotion

Don’t forget to tell people offline about your blog too.