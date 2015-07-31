10 Best Practices for Attracting Blog Traffic #infographic

I’ve been blogging since before it was called blogging or content marketing and before Google existed… and one of the questions I am most asked is how to I generate blog traffic, so let’s have a look at some great things you should consider.
Be Interesting
Make your blog interesting and unique so that people have a reason to visit.
Try Different Strategies
Choose several different traffic strategies but don’t try to do them all.
Monitor
Monitor your traffic well so that you can drop sources that don’t deliver.
Interact
Seek out opportunities to interact and form relationships with your audience.
Use Social Media
Social media is popular so use it for at least one of your traffic sources.
Keep Promotion to a Minimum
Don’t promote too much; instead tell people why they should check out your blog
Automate
Automate as much as possible so that you don’t have to do everything yourself.
Be Diverse
Include images, videos and other media in your blog posts to make them more interesting.
Grab Attention
Spend time writing attention-grabbing blog titles.
Offline Promotion
Don’t forget to tell people offline about your blog too.
