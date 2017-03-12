Clarifying your Podcast Ideas

If you have a good idea for podcasting, it’s important to clarify it so that you can narrow it down and ensure that your audience will enjoy it.

What Topics Interest Your Audience?

While a topic should interest you too, it’s more important that it’s what your audience wants to listen to. Everything you do should take into consideration what your audience wants, and how you can benefit and add value to their lives.

What Are You an Expert In?

Well, the truth is, you don’t have to be an expert today. But, you should want to become an expert. You can start with the beginning information, and move through intermediate and expert as your audience grows with you.

What Are You Good At?

If you’re not sure what you want the topic of your podcast to be yet, you can do something about it. Ask your friends, relatives, and colleagues what you’re good at if you’re unsure.

Do You Want to Persuade or Enable

When you speak to people, you’re doing one of two things; persuading or enabling your audience. For example, let’s say you are a diet coach. Your podcast topic can persuade people to eat right and exercise but it can also make it easier (enabling) for them to do it by providing resources that help.

Consider Your Reasons

There are many reasons to do a podcast. For example, you may want to be seen as an expert, reach more people, find like-minded people, boost traffic to your website and get more sales, or something else entirely. Know your reasons, so that you can stay on topic with your audience.

Ask Your Audience

Who is your audience and what do they want? If you already have a built-in audience through an email list, you could send them a survey to not only find out what type of topics they’d like to cover, but also gauge the interest by the type of responses you get.

Write Down Ideas

Get out some paper (or open a document on your computer). At the top of the page, write down a description of your audience. You can use one of your client avatars if you want to. That way you can keep them in mind as you list as many topics as you can for the next ten minutes.

Clean them Up

Some of the stuff you came up with during brainstorming likely won’t work out for you. Take the time to clean up the topics by deleting things that are clearly outside of your niche.

Put Them in Order

Now, take the topics you wrote down in the ten minutes and put them into some sort of order. It can help to chunk up the topics into categories, and then put them into an order that makes sense if you were going to do it all in one day.

Finally, get started. The best way to do a podcast is to get started. It may take a while to get an audience, so don’t give up. If you’re sticking close to your niche and talking about topics you either know or bring on an expert to talk about, you will build a hungry audience that wants to get even more content from you in other formats.