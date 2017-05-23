Choosing the Right Video Type for Your Goal

Mention an online video to anyone and chances are they will think of some sort of slick marketing video, the type generally used in television advertising, there are however a number of different types of vsideo that you as a small business owner can choose to use. Matching the right type of video to your subject matter and the needs of your audience can make all the difference between success and failure.

Setting Your Goals

Whenever you decide to make a video, be clear about what goal you wish to accomplish. Once you have set your goal, you can choose the format.

Why a Video?

Decide upon a video versus other format based on what you wish to accomplish. For example, you could write a blog post or create a vlog post – especially if you wanted to show your audience what you are talking about.

It is also important to note that around 70% of the population are visual learners, which means that even if the content is exactly the same in the blog and the vlog, the vlog will have more impact as long as it is accompanied by useful supporting visuals.

Types of Videos

Once you set your goal and have determined that video is the best medium to use, decide on the format of the video. It could be a:

Product demonstration

Screen capture video

Webinar

Review or testimonial

Entertainment video

Educational video

…and so on.

Video Demos

Seeing is believing, so a video demonstration of how a product works is ideal. Think of the infomercials you see on TV and you will understand the power of a demo video.

Screen Capture

Similarly, screen capture videos, such as those created using Camtasia, can demonstrate software in a way that no description ever can. This type of video is also ideal for teaching people how to do certain skills on the computer, such as create a great PowerPoint presentation.

Webinars / Online Lessons and Courses

A webinar can educate, entertain and drive sales as the audience makes a purchase related to the topic of the webinar in order to learn more. These videos are easy to create using PowerPoint. You can get as much as possible of the content pre-organized and pre-recorded, so all you have to do live during each webinar is the introduction and conclusion, and answer any questions from the audience.

Online lessons and courses give you the chance to build an audience as people start to follow your video series.

Reviews and Testimonials

Reviews and testimonials are always popular because they help people make smart decisions about what to buy. They might demonstrate the product, and/or show the wonderful results they have gotten from the product and how it has transformed their lives or their business.

These days, “unboxing” videos are very popular, in which video makers actually open a package from Amazon or wherever and go through the whole process of opening the box, taking the item out, and starting to use it. They might also unbox for monthly subscriptions like Loot Crate or Geek Fuel to show off the wonderful goodies they are getting in each month’s surprise package.

Entertainment

Unboxing is like a product review, but it can also be entertaining. So too can infomercials, original content such as comedy programs, and so on.

Educational Videos

Online education is booming, as are videos. Put the two together and you have a powerful recipe for marketing your business and boosting sales. Lectures, interviews, and TED talks are all growing in popularity. Why write a book when you can share what you know via video?

These are just a few of the top video formats. The only other issue is style – funny, serious, live versus prepared PowerPoint slides, and so on.

Match your goal to video format and style, and see how much you can grow your business.