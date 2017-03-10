Choosing the Right Brand Image

One of the first steps in creating an effective marketing strategy is to choose the right brand image for your business. It doesn’t matter if your business is large or small; branding is an important part of advertising and marketing your business. Your brand is the way other people identify your business. It needs to denote your values, identity, and the type of customers you want to work with.

Define Your Brand

The very first thing you need to do is look at your products, services, and the customers you want to work with to help you express your branding. This branding information should be used to promote your business to your ideal audience. The best course of action is to find the emotions in your brand that matter to your audience.

Determine Your Business’s Value

One way to build your branding image is to think of your brand as a human being. What individual characteristics make up your business? Put values on your business that you put on yourself if they’ll attract your audience.

Know What Your Business Stands For

Get some paper and write down what your business believes in. Write down your business’s purpose and how your brand does something that means something to your audience. What is the defining thing that your business does? It doesn’t make widgets and it doesn’t do transcription. It solves problems such as making it easier to get noodles out of a pot of boiling water, or it saves time.

Work on Building Long-Term Relationships

One way to come to the right branding image for your business is to get to know your customers more. Your audience knows what they want, and the more you can get to know them and their values, the better you’ll be at creating the right brand image.

Find Your Voice

Just like people, a business has a voice. It speaks to its audience and customers with a specific tone. The tone you speak to your audience with should remain consistent regardless of the channels you’re using to communicate with them.

Create Key Messaging

It’s important to have specific messaging developed that you can use again and again. But say it differently each time. There are many ways to say the same thing to your audience using different terms and examples. You can use email messages, blog posts, videos, and more. Use a variety to ensure that you get the message out.

Be Unique to Your Business

You don’t want to copy and be like every other business out there. Of course, there are certain norms that your audience will expect, but you want to stand out and be different. Differentiating yourself from your audience will make you stand out from the crowd.

Stand for Something You Believe In

One thing that’s great about having a small business that focuses on an audience is that you don’t have to worry about the type of bureaucracy that a huge business deals with. You can stand for something big and awesome that your audience will relate to.

Never Dilute Your Brand Positioning

Keeping your brand distinctive is an important part of creating your brand image. Don’t allow outside pressures to cause you to dilute your brand’s voice.

Today, branding is more than a logo. It’s more than the image you put on your banner on your website. It’s a feeling that your audience and customers take with them from the moment they view your marketing materials.