Build Online Relationships with Live Video Chats

Learning to build your online relationships and make them stronger is always a good thing. Today there are so many ways to do this. One way is to have more live video chats with your audience, customers, and others – in groups and one-on-one. Let’s look at some ways to do this effectively.

Choose Technology That Looks Professional

Whether you choose to “go live” on Facebook, or you choose to do a webinar, you want it to look as professional as possible but not out of touch with your audience. For example, if you have a casual niche, you will want to keep your branding the same, so don’t get confused by the term “professional”.

Try to Be Consistent with Your Live Chats

It can take some time to get an audience to your live video chats if you’re doing group chats. Therefore, try not to get discouraged when you first begin offering these. Try to do them often and if possible the same time and day, or at least give people notice before you show up so that they can also show up.

Make Your Video Chats as Interactive as Possible

One way to get people to enjoy your live video chats and to get something out of them is to make them as interactive as possible. Allow questions and give answers. If you have trouble doing two things at once, ask people to submit questions in advance so that you can make your audience feel a part of the event.

Use Codes to Get People to Be Interactive

For example, if you’re doing a live Facebook event, or a webinar that has a chat area, you can ask people to let you know their level of knowledge about email marketing. “If 1 is ‘I’m brand new’ and 5 is ‘expert level’ let me know in the chat by dropping a number for me” is a great way to get people to pay attention.

Call Out People as They Enter

“Hi Andy, it’s great to see you here.” Or “Wow Becky thanks for coming, I know how busy you are” and things like that really will get people’s attention. People love being noticed and they like realizing that it really is live. After all, with today’s technology, it’s easy to make an event appear live when it’s not.

Offer Freebies and Prizes

A really good way to get people to come is to let it be known that when at least X number of people show up to your live chats, you’ll give away one prize randomly, giving each person one entry (and maybe you can even give more entries for participation). You can make the prize something in your business, but you can also make it be something like gift cards, SendOutCards brownies, or a t-shirt.

Tell Your Stories

When you’re at live chats, a good thing if you really want to connect with people is to tell your stories. Relate them to your business, of course, but dig deep in and try to share stories that your audience will relate to – stories that also relate to your business as well as a product that you’re promoting.

Building online relationships takes time. But the more you can connect via live video chats, the better. You can set up the technology very easily today and it’s not even expensive. You can use the free offerings of Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and the inexpensive offerings of platforms like Zoom.us too.