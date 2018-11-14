Branding Your Business Online

Branding your business online isn’t much different from branding offline. It isn’t hard to figure out that every business needs an online presence, nowadays – even if they’re an offline only business. It’s imperative to allow prospective customers to find you and you will need to keep your branding consistent throughout.

Let’s look at some ways any business can brand itself online.

Brand Your Signature

When you send emails, everyone should be able to tell it’s from you. Whether it’s your return name, the way you word your headlines, or how you sign your emails with your branded signature, it all matters. This is how they’ll know for sure that the email is from you and something they want to read and pay attention to. Including branding messages also ensures better engagement… for example when sending a marketing email to existing customers, including your URL in the signature will give people the option of checking your business out again… giving you a second chance to engage with them.

Have a Professional Logo Created

If you already have a logo offline, use the same logo. But if you’ve never created a logo, it’s important to hire a professional who understands the legal ins and outs of it. You may want to ask for recommendations locally to ensure you get the best logo made. Make sure you can create a transparent version so it’s easy to use online across platforms.

Develop Consistent Social Media Profiles

While each social platform has its own personality, you should not have a different personality for each platform. From your headshot to your tagline, to your logo and information you share, it should be the same even if it’s presented in a slightly different way.

Create a Business Slogan

A slogan, sometimes called a tagline, is a great way to tell your audience what you do in a short and sweet way. Look at other taglines to get ideas but don’t copy or use a well-known quote. Ensure that you create something original for your business.

Gather Testimonials, Reviews, and Referrals

One really great way to brand yourself online is with testimonials, reviews, and referrals. Put them on each platform, your website, and also in a brochure available offline if you have an offline store. This helps establish credibility and gives online searchers research information to think about.

Show Your Expertise

Don’t be shy about your expertise. When you know how to do something, it’s important to tell your audience repeatedly by showing them your knowledge. The more you do that through content, authorship, quotes, commenting and engaging with your audience, the better for your brand.

Create Content Consistently

It’s imperative that you create a content creation calendar that matches your launches, promotions and the needs of your audience. You can always add more on the fly, but have a plan at least four months into the future to help you get it all done on time realistically.

Don’t Pretend to by Someone Else

It’s imperative that you try to be yourself. If you are worried your audience won’t like you, maybe you’ve picked the wrong audience. You should be able to be who you are without worrying about perfection all the time if you’ve picked the right niche for you. It will make your branding job much easier.

Branding online should, of course, translate to your offline marketing collateral too. For example, if you still send letters via snail mail, your letterhead should match the colors, fonts, and branding that you use on your website and in emails. All of it should match and work together in order to spread awareness that is not confusing for your audience.