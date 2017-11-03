Boost Your Selling Power with Influencer Marketing

Using an “influential” person to help spread your brand’s message is how influencer marketing works. You’ve seen it in action on television commercials – especially clothing, perfume, shampoo, and reverse mortgages. An actor, sports personality, or other person known to the audience talks about using the product, or they just talk about the product in an authoritative way.

This works because rather than a normal commercial, the person talking about the product or service is someone the potential customer admires or feels as if they can trust. It doesn’t feel like an advertisement even though the audience usually realizes that the influencer is paid to promote the product.

The reasons that you can boost your selling power with influencer marketing are many. Let’s look at a few.

Builds Trust and Credibility

When you partner with someone outside of your business who is trusted by others already, it automatically increases your credibility factor. The reason is that your audience already has a preconceived idea about the influencer as a member of their audience too. They are confident that even if the influencer is paid, they’re trustworthy because they’ve been watching that person’s actions already. If they trust you, then their audience is going to trust you, and their audience is now your audience too.

Increases Brand Reach

When you choose your influencer well, their audience aligns with your audience demographics. That means that you’ll increase your brand reach by tapping into their audience. The influencer will have a fresh take on the content that you provide them to handle your promotion, which will give you brand-new content ideas to use in your own channels.

Generates High-Quality Leads

The leads that you get via influencer marketing will be a lot more reliable than leads garnered in other ways. This is because when you partner with the right influencers, they have a special relationship with their audience. Their audience already trusts them to tell them about great opportunities, products, and services. That means when they click through to the offer, they’re more likely to convert.

Grabs Attention of First-Time Buyers

Every buyer has a cycle they go through to make a buying decision. The buying cycle looks like this: awareness, research and comparing alternatives, risk alleviation, choice, and then results. When an influencer steps in to give information about a product, the buyer often skips over a lot of this process and goes right to conversion.

Works across Channels

The reason influencer marketing translates so well across channels is that most influencers tend to use multi-channel lines to communicate with their audience already. Most YouTube stars are also Instagram stars, for example. They tend to use new platforms as they come out to expand their audience building from the old. When you start influencer marketing, it will help expand your brand outside the platforms you currently use if you choose your influencer wisely.

Creates Legitimacy

This factor is especially true if you’re a newer or unknown business. When you surround yourself with authentic people who are bragging about your products or services, the legitimacy rubs off on your business. You know the saying that “birds of a feather flock together,” and this plays true in influencer marketing.

Trackable Results

Another great way that influencer marketing boosts selling power is that you can track your results. When you can look at stats, and determine what is working and what is not working, you can do more of what is working. That’s going to explode your conversion rate.

Great Way to Distribute Your Message

The fact is that using influencers, if you choose them well, is one of the best ways to distribute your message to more people. Choose influencers that already speak to your market so that they won’t have to explain anything. Get their ideas about your brand and your message so that they can authentically represent your brand.

Selling more with the power of influencer marketing is almost too easy. All you do is locate the influencers that are already out there and known to your audience. Learn what you can about them before connecting with them, so that you are sure to make an offer that they’ll be thrilled to share with their world.