Best Places to Find Images for Your Digital Products

There’s an old saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words”. Images online these days can be worth far more than that due to the great demand for high–quality digital content and digital products to purchase.

Studies have shown that content such as blog posts, social media posts and so on which have an image are 75% more likely to be read than those which do not. The question is, where can you get attractive images for all of your content?

Do It Yourself

The most obvious way is with your own camera. Almost every phone these days is equipped with a camera. Therefore it’s just a case of snapping the photos. They don’t have to be works of art, but they do have to be related to what you are talking about in your content.

If you want higher quality images, buy a reasonably-priced digital camera. Look for one that will take good videos as well. Since this will use up your memory card very quickly, be sure to have a couple of spares on hand if you’re going out shooting for the day.

Paid Stock Photography Sites

Paid stock photography sites give you access to the skills of professional photographers who spend time setting up photoshoots and snapping pictures about a range of popular topics. You can search these sites using keywords to see what is available.

The photos will usually come in various sizes and qualities of image. In some cases, you will pay per download as part of a monthly membership which allows you a certain number of downloads.

In other cases, you would buy a license to one particular image. This will usually be the case if you want to use a photo for specific commercial purposes, such as the cover of a book or CD.

In this case, the image is being used as a specific marketing tool which will be associated with your product. The danger is that others might use it too. Therefore, it is important to be clear about the terms of what you are buying and the terms of commercial use.

Some stock photo sites include:

Shutterstock

iStock

Getty Images

123RF

DreamsTime

Alamy

Fotolia

Free Stock Image Sites

There are some non-profit stock photo sites available as well. They don’t charge for the photos but will have certain terms and conditions. Most will carry the Creative Commons license that will allow you a range of uses. Some will ask for credit to be given to the photographer, and perhaps a link to the original page of the image or the person’s website.

Free stock photography can be very high quality, but the disadvantage is it will be a lot less exclusive than paid stock photos.

Top free sites include:

Pixabay

Unsplash

NegativeSpace

Stocksy United (https://www.stocksy.com/)

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons is a division of Wikipedia that allows you to search through their photographs to see what is available by topic and what the terms of use of the images are. As with free stock photos, most will be Creative Commons.

Use high quality images in all your digital content and see how your audience and customer list will grow.