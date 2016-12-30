Awesome Resources to Learn More about Email Marketing

Learning all that you can about email marketing is an essential thing to do in order to do the best marketing you can do for your audience. Email marketing is the most important form of marketing for almost any type of business. It’s extremely effective, and you actually own your list – unlike with social media marketing or blogging. Nothing is more valuable to your business than collecting email addresses from targeted individuals.

Use these eight resources to find out more.

1. Kissmetrics

They offer a guide for beginners to learn how to be successful with email marketing. It’s free; you’ll just need to sign up for their email list to get on their list to receive the marketing messages.

Link – https://blog.kissmetrics.com/beginners-guide-email-marketing/

2. OmarMartin.com

Omar has a lot of excellent training for learning about email marketing. He’s widely known as an expert, and as a public speaker and author he’s sought after as an expert often.

Link – http://omar-martin.com/my-products/

3. Lynda.com

Lynda.com has some amazing and inexpensive courses on email marketing that will help you understand the basics. The only drawback to Lynda.com training is the lack of community, so it’s harder to ask questions and get help. But, the courses are top-notch.

Link – https://www.lynda.com/Email-Marketing-training-tutorials/1313-0.html

4. Udemy

This service offers a lot of courses about email marketing, and this course is a great one and has a high rating. You’ll learn the basics, which will help you get started with email marketing success.

Link – https://www.udemy.com/email-marketing2/

5. AuthorityLabs

Email marketing is an imperative if you want to be great at online marketing. Most companies increase their email marketing budgets yearly due to the fact that email marketing is so effective. You can find out a lot about email marketing via AuthorityLabs.

Link – https://authoritylabs.com/blog/email-marketing-101-use-email-marketing-drive-traffic/

6. MyNAMS.com

This is an excellent resource if you really want to learn about all types of online marketing, including email marketing. You get access to tons of courses, access to a private Facebook group, and so much more. This is a lot of information and a big bang for your buck.

Link – http://mynams.com/

7. Email Autoresponders

Each autoresponder has various types of training and not just on how to use their software. They also offer training and information on best practices. Check out training provided by AWeber.com, MailChimp.com, ConstantContact.com, GetDrip.com and more.

8. Angela Wills

Her Laptop Lifestyle Business Club is a great way to learn a lot about email marketing in a smaller group. Angela offers a lot of training on many topics including email marketing that will help you tremendously.

Link – http://laptoplifestyleblogger.com/

Learning email marketing is important. Try to find a good mentor and stick to that training, and implement what you learn as you learn it. You can’t know if it’s good advice if you don’t implement what you learn. That way, you know if the training is working or not for your niche. If not, you can then move on to other training.