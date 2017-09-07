Audience Engagement – Laying the Groundwork for a Loyal Following

There are a number of ways to encourage audience engagement in order to develop a loyal following. Start with the basics and then gradually grow your site and social media pages, and you are bound to create an audience who will look forward to hearing from you.

Your Site or Blog

Your site or blog should be the hub of all your marketing activity, both online and offline. Every piece of marketing material you create should lead them to an appropriate URL at your site that will provide them with more of the information you have lured them with.

There are trillions of sites online, and most likely millions related to whatever niche you are working in. How can you stand out from the crowd? Audience engagement can help. There are a number of key engagements to encourage:

Commenting Guest blogging Questions and answers Surveys and feedback

If you are using blogging software like WordPress, allow them to comment on your content. Moderate it just to make sure no inappropriate content or spam gets through.

Observe which site visitors comment the most often and are able to write well. Consider inviting them to become guest bloggers. Give them permission on the site, such as an author-level permission, and edit as needed.

Have an easy to use contact form and encourage them to contact you with questions and suggestions. Use a plugin to survey or poll your audience in order to find out what kind of content they really want.

Publish a Variety of Content

Different forms of content will get different levels of interaction. Produce articles, video, infographics, podcasts and more, and see what performs best. Then create more of it.

Your Email Marketing Platform

Email marketing is one of the best ways to develop a relationship with your audience, which in turn can gain you a great deal of interaction.

Your email marketing should be an extension of your content creation at your blog, with regular emails to them that are useful and interesting. Encourage them to share the content with anyone who might find it useful. Create great offers they would be foolish to turn down. Survey them to find out what they really want and need.

Your Social Media Marketing

Be sure to have an impressive page at each social network you wish to market at. You should have your logo, a custom header photo and a full About Us section. Facebook will also allow you to add a subscribe button, which you can connect to your email marketing platform.

1. Learn the rules of the road

Don’t start out as a pushy marketer. Spend some time at each site observing before jumping in.

2. Follow others to get followers

Follow the top people in your niche or industry. In this way, you can keep your finger on the pulse of everything going on and see what your competition is up to. Interact with others in a meaningful way, and they will wish to follow you.

3. Publish shareable content

Plan content you know will get likes, shares and comments. Popular items include videos, memes, free special reports, and so on.

Use these ideas to increase audience engagement and develop a loyal following.