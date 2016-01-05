Advertising Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Sadly, as a small business owner you are much more likely to make costing online advertising mistakes than larger companies. The main reason for this is simple, as a small business you don’t have the in-house expertize many larger companies do have, for example you don’t often have staff experienced in the ins and outs of advertising. As a small business owner you can however avoid many costly mistakes, simply by knowing about them and then simply avoiding doing them.

Placing the Focus Elsewhere

The focus always needs to be on your target audience (target customer), their specific problems and how you can solve them. NOT on your products and/or services. They want to know what’s in it for them, not what’s in it for you. Remember: always promote benefits over features.

Being Unclear about Your Target Audience

If you don’t know who your specific target audience is, it will be hard to create the right advertisements. Create target customer personas so that each time you write an advertisement or create a message, you know exactly who to direct it towards.

Having a Weak Message

In order to create a strong message, you need to know your target audience and have an objective (action you want them to do), ensuring that you list the benefits along with your unique selling proposition. If you include some powerful words in simple but clear language, it’ll work much better.

Not Sending Marketing Messages Often Enough

The frequency by which you choose to send advertising messages is important. By not sending them often enough and your audience will forget you exist; send them too often and you become a pest. You have to know your target audience to know how often to send messages without crossing that line … and remember if in doubt ask your audience.

Avoiding a Call to Action

If you don’t give your target audience something to do, they will likely do nothing at all. It’s important to know what your objective is before placing your advertisement so that you can form an effective Call to Action (CTA).

Not Using an Effective Landing Page

You can have a great product, a wonderful advertisement and then not convert people because your landing page isn’t effective. If you have a lot of click-throughs to the landing page but which aren’t converting to customers, test different landing pages.

Misunderstanding the Metrics

A good example of what metrics can do for you is the point above. Try to understand what the numbers mean so that you can make a good choice of how to perfect the situation. If you’re not sure, talk to someone who is an expert.

Not Budgeting for Experts

You can’t do everything yourself and if advertising and sales isn’t in your expertise wheelhouse, you should contract with an expert to help you. If you already have your product or service ready, find someone who is used to marketing to your audience, and get their help.

Understanding that these are mistakes that lots of small businesses make with their advertising can help you, to not do the same. It’s important that you are aware of the types of things small businesses do that cause failure, or more importantly perhaps, that cost a lot of money without generating any real results. If you know better, you can do better and in this instance knowledge is power.