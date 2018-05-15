Advanced SEO Strategies

Search engine optimization (SEO) is about more than just using keywords to drive traffic to your website. There are several advanced techniques that can help you get more free traffic, which can translate into more customers and sales.

Here are some strategies to try.

Optimize Your Site for Speed

If your site is too slow, visitors will get tired of waiting and click out. This means a high bounce rate, which will cause the search engines to think your site is irrelevant. Keep images small and pages uncluttered. Check your loading speed at Pingdom and fix any issues that it finds.

Link – https://tools.pingdom.com/

Be Mobile Friendly

These days, Google is smart enough to know when someone is on a mobile device so if your site is not mobile friendly, it will never get shown in the search results.

Most blogs these days are mobile friendly thanks to WordPress, but if you have an old website, it’s time to bring it up to date so searchers can access it more readily. You could install WordPress at your site and move over all your best content. WordPress is written in PHP, not HTML, so none of your work would be destroyed.

When you are ready to show the world your new site, just delete your old index.html page and the new index.php page will show and serve as the gateway to your brand-new mobile-friendly site.

Or you could use a website builder and app service like Dudamobile to render your existing site into a mobile one.

Produce High-Quality Content of Varying Lengths

Content is key to traffic. Lots of different kinds of content also signals to search engines and visitors that there is a lot to interest them at your site.

Blog posts can vary in length, but try to aim for 300 to 500 words at a minimum, and up to 2,000. Publish consistently in order to keep your site fresh and up to date.

Write Naturally Using Keywords

Keywords are not just taken in isolation. If they were, you could type “blue widgets” 100 times on the page and it would rank highest and most relevant on the search engines. Those days of “keyword stuffing” are over. Now you need to write in such a way that many of the words on the page support each other to give clues as to what the page is about and whether or not it is relevant.

Refresh Your Best Older Content

Check your traffic logs to see which articles or posts are getting the most traffic. It’s faster than producing new material all the time from scratch, and attracts even more readers. Look at keywords, metatags, descriptions and so on. Add an image or other media. Provide examples or additional discussion. Publish with a new URL and keep the old one.

Switch Your Site to https://

Google is removing unsecure sites from their search engine results pages. You have to be in it to win it. Check with your website hosting service as to how you can get a secure site certificate. It should be affordable and the conversion process should be easy, if in doubt contact me and I’ll help.

Keep Building Links

Links are not as valuable as they once were for SEO, but they are still relevant – especially when they come from reputable sites.

Maximize Your Social Media Presence

Be sure you have accounts at all the top social sites, for links, traffic, and shares.

Make Your Site User Friendly

Make it easy for visitors to find what they are looking for, with search boxes and consistent, site-wide navigation. When it comes to a WordPress blog, choose a theme with two columns and the navigation on the right-hand side. Magazine-type themes look pretty, but make it difficult to find content.

Use these techniques to maximize your ranking and ensure you get the right visitors to your site.