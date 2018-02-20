15 Digital Product Ideas to Boost Sales

Digital products are the easiest ways to create your own products online in order to boost sales. There are a number of popular digital products you can sell online directly from your site, or from a third party such as Amazon.

Here are 15 suggestions for digital products to sell.

1. EBooks

EBooks are easy to create and sell. You can sell directly from your WordPress blog using a plugin like WooCommerce, or from an eCommerce aggregator site like Shopify or Gumroad. You can also leverage the marketing power of Amazon by uploading your book to their Kindle program, which will convert your word processing document into a digital file that can be read on any device with the help of their free apps.

2. PDFs of Useful Content – These days, you can sell a wide range of items as PDFs, including:

Sewing patterns

Checklists

Cheat sheets

“Fill in the blanks” organizers

Menu plans

And more

If you think your target audience really wants this type of content, you could have the perfect market for your PDFs.

3. Photos and Graphics

If you’re good at creating images, sell your content on stock photo sites.

4. Music

If you’re a composer, consider selling your music for a royalty so people can use it as background music and so on.

5. Videos

How-to videos are booming in popularity; at least 75% of all YouTube searches are now related to people wanting to learn a new skill.

6. Audio Books

Some people love to read, while others love to listen. An audiobook version of your eBook could be the perfect product for people on the go who would like to listen in their car or on their iPod or similar device.

7. Multimedia Courses

These can include all of the above elements. The more forms of media you use, the higher the price you can charge.

8. Membership Site

Memberships sites are very popular, offering consistent value each month for one low price. You can use a WordPress blog as a paid membership site with the help of various plugins, or use the popular aMember software.

9. Private Label Rights

If you’re a good writer, don’t just write for yourself, but for other clients as well. Create an eBook (or pack of ten articles) on a subject you know a lot about, and then sell the license to use the content to other people. It saves them time, and you can resell the content over and over, for more money than you would get for an eBook at Amazon in most cases.

10. WordPress Collateral Materials

WordPress is the most popular blogging software in the world, and offers thousands of paid and free themes (which control the appearance of a site) and plugins (small programs that add to the functionality of the blog). If you are good at design or development, these could be great opportunities to earn more.

11. Webinars

Free and paid webinars are a great way to engage your audience.

12. Swipe files

These are letters such as sales letters and other business and marketing correspondence your audience can buy and then adapt to use for their own business.

13. Research and data

Research particular niches, keywords, marketing trends and so on, and sell the results to busy business owners.

14. Apps

IOS apps are more competitive, but there is more need for Android apps.

15. Software

If you have a great idea for time-saving software, market and sell it.

Once you get to know your audience, you’ll know what types of content they like best. Pick one or two to start with, then add more as you have time.