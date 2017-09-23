13 Features an Autoresponder Must Have

Every online business needs an email marketing service, in order to use the autoresponder feature so they can automate as much of their marketing as possible. Here are some of the main features to look for.

A Large Number of Subscribers

Some services are free, but only up to a certain number of subscribers. Others set certain price thresholds based on the number of people on your list, so be sure you are not overspending.

A Reasonable Price

The price should be reasonable and will usually be based on the number of subscribers. Cost will be one important factor but it is essential to look for other features as well, so you can create a professional impression with all your email marketing efforts.

Attractive Sign-Up Form Templates

Look for ones with a range of colors, styles and themes that are related to your niche or industry, such as food or hobbies.

Attractive Email Templates

If you would like to add a logo and match your email color scheme to it so your emails will be branded, look for an extensive library of templates.

Ease of Use

If you are just starting out, find one that is easy to use, with wizards to help you create your first list, sign-up form, and autoresponder emails.

Integration with Social Media

This works in two ways. See if the service allows you to broadcast the emails you send on your social networks by connecting the accounts, and see if your service allows you to add a Subscribe button on your Facebook page.

7. Integration with Ecommerce Platforms

Ecommerce aggregators such as Shopify and Gumroad allow you to email market to your prospects and customers through their service, but they will also allow you to do so through certain autoresponder services such as AWeber.

An Unlimited Number of Lists

Look for a service that does not restrict the number of lists you are permitted.

List Segmentation

Make sure your service allows you to mail to only certain portions or segments of your list.

List Importing and Exporting

If you want to switch services, be sure the service allows you to import your current subscribers to your new service. If this is your first time using an autoresponder service, make sure you can export your files and data.

Spam Scoring

The service should offer you alerts if anything about your email might be considered spam and cause it to not get delivered. The score should be a number, followed by an explanation of what the issue is so you can fix it.

Deliverability

The best email marketing services will keep track of anything that might affect whether or not your email will be delivered, such as changes at mail.yahoo.com, Gmail and so forth.

Good Tracking and Analytics

Make sure the service offers good reporting so you can see your delivers, bounces, open rates, clicks, and more. You will never succeed with email marketing unless you track your success.

Now that you know the most important features to look out for when choosing an autoresponder, compare the features and pricing of several services and see which one is right for you.