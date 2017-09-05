12 Ideas to Increase Audience Engagement

Audience engagement is the name of the game online these days. It isn’t enough to just publish content; you have to publish content that your target audience will interact with. This will signal to Google and other search engines, and to social media sites, that you have relevant content worth paying attention to.

If you have been struggling to get your prospective customers to interact with you, here are twelve ways to increase audience engagement.

Brainstorm High-Demand Content

Think about the most pressing problems people have in relation to your niche. Brainstorm a variety of content that helps them solve those problems, such as:

Articles

Videos

Infographics

PowerPoint presentations

Ebooks

And so on

Allow Commenting

If you have a blog such as through the WordPress blogging software, enable the comments in order to get feedback from your site visitors. Moderate the comments to make sure no spam or unacceptable content gets through. Oh, and don’t expect a massive amount of comments, people don’t comment as often as you might think.

Encourage Questions and Feedback

Make your Contact Us page prominent, and encourage people to contact you with questions and feedback. This can give you a great deal of inspiration for useful content for your site. It also shows that you value your audience.

Create an Email Ecourse

Create an email ecourse they can subscribe to. They will learn from you, and you will be able to build a relationship with them. This can also result in more questions, feedback and sales.

Survey Your Audience Regularly

Use your email marketing list and social media accounts to survey your audience regularly to find out what they need. A free service like SurveyMonkey can help you poll your audience.

Go to the Social Networks Your Audience Is At

Social media is an essential part of successful online marketing, but it can be a lot of work if you are not careful. Focus on the social networks where your target audience spends the most time, and publish a range of content appropriate to that network. Memes, videos and links to valuable content are all popular and can be liked, shared and commented upon.

Use Hashtags

Hashtags make your content more discoverable and help you ride the trend of things that are popular, for more likes, shares and comments.

Create Videos

Videos are hugely popular. Post yours on YouTube, Facebook and Tumblr, and encourage people to share them and give you feedback.

Host Webinars

Webinars are part information and part entertainment. They are becoming as popular as videos, with your target audience willing to attend in order to interact with you. Ask for questions before, do Q and A, and interact with them at a live webinar, for more real-time engagement.

Create Polls

Polls on Twitter, Facebook and other sites also allow you to engage your audience and keep your finger on the pulse of what they really want.

Present Podcasts

Some people love to listen to radio and podcasts. Offer more audio content and see what a difference it can make.

Run Contests

Everyone loves a fun contest. Get them to engage with comments, suggestions and so on in exchange for the chance to win a great prize.