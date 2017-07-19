11 Ways Service Providers Can Boost Income and Sales

There are a number of ways that service providers can boost income and sales in a risk-free way without it costing you a small fortune. The best way is to position yourself as an expert in your niche. These 11 methods can help you achieve this.

1. Create an Authority Blog

An authority blog has its finger on the pulse of everything going on related to your niche.

2. Write an Ebook/Book

Potential customers will take you more seriously if you are an author. Create an ebook in Word, upload to Amazon Kindle, and publish it. Take that same file and turn it into a paperback book through their print on demand publishing arm CreateSpace.

3. Host Webinars

Webinars create buzz around you, your brand, your products and your niche. They can create the perception that you are in the know and worth doing business with.

4. Start a Membership Site

A membership site is a useful additional stream of revenue that also positions you as an expert.

5. Become a Coach

Online education is booming, and with it the chance to become a highly regarded coach who can help people gain the skills they need to succeed, or transform their lives in some way.

6. Become a Teacher/Lecturer

This will be slightly more formal than coaching. You can create courses to sell at your site, or go to a popular site like Udemy to offer courses and get paid. The more multimedia your courses, such as audio and video, the higher the price people will pay.

7. Become a Consultant

Don’t just charge money for the services you provide. Also charge for your expertise through consultancy fees. Leverage all the knowledge you have to direct business owners to make smarter choices.

8. Become an Affiliate Marketer

An affiliate marketer sells products for businesses in exchange for a commission. Affiliate marketing is a fast and easy way to add products to your website with only a few clicks. It is generally risk free and adds to the perception that you know a lot about your niche.

You can start out with Amazon, which has low commissions but a high rate of click-throughs and sales. Then you can investigate niche-related products for sale at popular affiliate market places.

You can sell digital or physical products. The most popular digital affiliate marketplaces are:

ClickBank

JVZoo

WarriorPlus

The most popular physical affiliate marketplaces are:

Affiliates (cj.com)

LinkShare

ShareASale

9. Set Up Your Own Affiliate Marketing Program

You can earn more money and position yourself as one of the top sellers in your niche by staring your own affiliate marketing program and letting others sell for you in exchange for a commission.

10. Form Joint Venture Partnerships

Joint venture partnerships with other people in your niche help you tap into a different audience and offer your customers new products as well. The easiest joint venture partnership is to mail a great offer to each other’s email marketing list and split the money 50/50.

11. Use Social Media

No matter which of the above-mentioned tactics you use, be sure to keep all your followers up to date at your social networks, and see how many more sales you can make. It’s even possible to become known as an expert within your niche whilst sharing other peoples content… I’ve seen this happen and have the tools that automate much of this.