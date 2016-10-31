Why Your Thoughts Create Your Success

When you embark on anything new, the right mindset is almost as important as having the right skills. After all, you can learn new skills. But, if your mind is sending negative messages, telling you that you cannot do it, that you have no business doing it, and that you shouldn’t do it, whatever “it” is, you’ll have a very hard time completing anything.

When you think positively you’re more likely to:

Try New Things

If, when confronted with the opportunity to go on a hot air balloon ride, you immediately think of something negative, you won’t try it. But, if your first thoughts are positive such as, “I get a chance to see the landscape from above”, you’re more likely to do it.

Seek to Learn More

Many people think they’re “bad” at learning or school, which keeps them from seeking to learn more. But, if you’re a positive thinker and see learning as a good challenge and exciting, you’re going to be more likely to try to learn more and achieve higher education. This is mainly because it feels good to learn more if you believe that you are capable and can do it.

Do More

If you’re constantly second guessing yourself and thinking bad thoughts about yourself, then you’re going to be more likely to stick close to home. But, if you are happy to learn as you go, and feel self-confident, you’re going to be more likely to do more things. When you do more you make more connections; when you make more connections you become more successful.

Get More Opportunities

A positive person who thinks about how much they can do well and believes in themselves will automatically attract more opportunities than those who are negative. Think of the people you like being around. Is it the self-depreciating person who never has anything good to say about their life, or the positive person who has a lot of good things to say?

Have Less Stress

When you can have thoughts that are happy, you’re less likely to be stressed out. Stressful things happen every single day to everyone; it’s how you react to that stress that matters most. If you can turn stress into something that pushes you forward, you’ll be more successful.

Have More Confidence

Passing positive thoughts through your mind on a regular basis naturally makes you feel more confident. If you look in the mirror and see your good points and not your flaws, you’ll be more social and more active and end up more successful due to how others perceive you.

Win More Contracts

If you’re in business and you present yourself as knowledgeable, confident, and happy, you’re going to win more contracts. The more you put yourself out there, the more contracts you’ll win. People are attracted to people who get things done and do it with a smile.

Bounce Back Faster

No one is perfect all the time but the more you control your negative thoughts, the more likely you’ll be able to bounce back when something doesn’t go as you planned for it to go. Instead of seeing anything as failure, see it as learning. When you try, even if you don’t succeed, it’s not failure.

Thinking positively about your past, present and future takes practice. In some ways, we’re taught to be self-depreciating instead of self-confident. To change things, when you have negative thoughts, practice turning the thoughts around to positive thoughts. After time, it will become natural to think positively even when things aren’t going your way.