Why You Should Outsource More

Imagine working just for a few hours each week. In Timothy Ferris’ book “The Four Hour Work Week” he suggests that you can literally outsource almost every task you dislike doing and end up working four hours a week instead of the forty or sixty most business people do. While you might not want to go as far as that, you may be able to outsource enough things, to give you lots more free time to do the things that are important to you.

Time and Freedom

This is in my opinion the number one reason to outsource more. You need more time and freedom to do the things you love, exercise, play golf, travel, and do things with your family that make memories for a lifetime. You’ll have more time and freedom to buy those experiences that your kids will remember forever and your quality of life will improve as a result.

You’ll Earn More Money

This may seem crazy at first, after all you are spending money outsourcing however you’ll ultimately earn more money as a result of this. Think of it this way; if you can make $350 an hour doing your main thing (providing your main service), why would you spend any time whatsoever doing any task that you can outsource for a fraction of this?

Less Stressful

Often times you will find yourself very stressed out when it’s time to do certain aspects of your business. That might be bookkeeping, chasing debts or even cleaning the house, when you feel that stress, simply let it go and outsource it.

It’s Not Your Expertise

If you’re not well trained in doing something, it may take you hours to do when compared to an expert. For example, maybe you can make graphics on Canva.com but each one takes you an hour or two, whereas an expert can make five graphics during that time. Is it really worth your time to do this in this scenario?

You Can Build Your Business Bigger

When you outsource strategically, you can build your business bigger than you thought possible. You can start being the CEO and leader of your business instead of just another worker in your business.

Get Better Results

When you have an expert take over something, you’ll get better results. For example, if you hire an expert to do your social media marketing for you, you’ll start seeing your business grow seemingly by magic.

Take Out the Emotions

When you outsource certain things like customer service and email management, it will help you remove the emotional component of these issues. You can get someone else to handle that so that you just only hear the things you want to hear about.

Build a Better Business

Even if you’re a single person working at your dining room table, with the right team of outsourcers you can become as efficient as a big business. What’s more, you can sleep great at night by sending all your little tasks to a virtual assistant before you go to bed, and then watch them get done without you giving it another thought, sometimes even before you have woken up the next day.

Think about it, lots less stress and more time to focus on the things that are really important to you. Simply by outsourcing any task you want to, using one of the numerous online service for hire type websites or you can even hire a full time virtual assistant from around four hundred dollars per month… making it definitely a win, win for everyone.