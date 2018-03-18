Who Are You and Who Do You Want to Be – The Owner or the Worker?

It’s often hard for an employee to transition to a business owner, even after they have started their business. It has to do with mindset. This is especially true if you’re in a service based business. But the fact of the matter is that if you want to be the owner of your business, you need to find a way to let go of the worker tasks and employ others to do these… and it’s never been easier to outsouce such tasks.

Change Your Mindset

Work on your mindset as a business owner. It can be difficult if you’re running a small home business, but you can actually run a huge business from home. Lots of great businesses started in the garage or home office. Yours can be amazing too and a lot more profitable than you may initially think if you change your mindset to one of owner instead of worker.

Set Up Processes

Before outsourcing, you need to know what work has to be done each day in your business. Set up processes that you or anyone else can follow to get the job done. Create checklists and step-by-step processes to get the work done in the most efficient manner.

Record “How To” Information

When something is hard to explain in writing, take a moment to record how to do it on your screen. Save it under a good name so you can easily find it, add the link to your documentation and now anyone can learn to do it.

Create a Standard Operating Procedure Manual

Put everything together into a big document. It can be an MS Word document, or it can be an online document that your contractors have access to. Either way, make it easy to search and go through for anyone trying to do a task that you’ve assigned them. For example, if you hired content writers, it helps to give them formatting information and all requirements for accepting the articles they write in one document.

Find Great Contractors

The key to enjoying outsourcing is to find amazing contractors, but that is often easier said than done. One thing to do is ask your group of influencers who they use, and you’ll likely get better options. Also, be willing to pay from 25 to 50 dollars an hour for quality work.

Let Go

This is the hardest part of outsourcing. But if you really want to transition from worker to owner, hire the best contractors you can afford, give them clear direction and guidelines, and then let them do their job.

Hire an Online Business Manager

If you’re not naturally organized, there is a way around everything and that is to hire an OBM. An OBM will be the manager of your business and help you achieve your goals by helping you outsource your work and keeping you on track.

If you’re not sure what to outsource first, find the busy tasks that you must do to run your business that aren’t income-producing tasks. Things like bookkeeping, customer service, content writing, social media marketing, and website management and maintenance all are great places to start.

It’s clear that you can build a bigger and better business through strategic outsourcing. Now all you need to do is realize that it’s possible, preferable, and the only way to truly become the CEO of your business so that you run your business instead of it running you.