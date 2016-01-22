What Type of Business Event is Right for You?

When you decide to run a business event, you’re initially faced with a lot of important decisions. One of the biggest decisions is deciding exactly what kind of business event is right for your brand, business, product or service. It can be a confusing and somewhat overwhelming decision, especially when you aren’t completely sure as to what all of your options are. The aim of this article is to clear up some of the confusion and give you an idea of the types of event formats that are out there so you can make the best choice for your business.

One of the options is to hole an informational event. This type of event revolves around you giving a presentation on the best practices in an area of your expertise. You already have the knowledge that will make up the content in the presentation. You will also have an audience eager to learn what you have to teach. The advantage of this approach is that it sets you up as an expert in the eyes of your audience. As well all know, people are much more likely to make a purchase from someone that they consider an expert. Why? Because people trust an expert’s opinion over a non-expert’s.

If you have a physical business location that involves a process of interest, you might want to consider having an open house on your premises. Potential customers are always excited to see how a product is produced. This is especially true if there is an aura of exclusivity involved in gaining access to the manufacturing or production facility. Not only do your potential customers get a chance to see how the product in question is produced, they also get to see the quality conditions under which production occurs. Again, this is another opportunity to build trust with the client base.

Another option is to hold a networking event. The idea here is to get a group of people together who all stand to benefit from getting to know each other. Because you know all of them and are the one who invited them to the event, you have the opportunity to make the introductions that lead to beneficial relationships for them. In their eyes, this makes you a mover and a shaker. You become an authority figure. Once again, people are much more likely to do business with an authority figure because authority figures can be trusted.