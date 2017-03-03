Ways to Get Unresponsive Customers Attention

Sometimes it happens that customers don’t respond even when they need to. You send email after email, leave voice messages and get no response whatsoever, and you just don’t know what else to do. While sometimes there is nothing you can do, ensure that you’re at least doing the things on this list.

Customers First

Always remember that it’s not about you; it’s about your customers. Some customers simply don’t check their email that much, so you may never get a response that way. It may not be anything against you; it might just be that they got their product or service and they’re done.

Call Them

If nothing else works, you may need to break down and call them on the telephone. Some people still like to do business on the phone. Call them and leave a nice message if no one answers, with a way to contact you back.

Use Creative Subject Lines

When sending emails to customers who aren’t responding, consider your subject lines carefully. You want to change them up so that they’re surprising and get your customers’ attention.

Give Clear Instructions

One problem with getting a response is that your message may not have been clear. Keep it short and to the point, and offer instructions on what to do next. You’re more likely to get a response if you tell them what to do and how to respond.

Is Your Quality What You Promised?

If you have a lot of unresponsive customers, consider your product or offer. How is the quality? You may want to get an independent person to give you an unbiased review of your product. Sometimes, a business coach who is experienced in your niche can help with this.

Is Your Offer Relevant?

If your customers signed up for a freebie and then they are ignoring your offers, is the offer relevant? Did you target the same audience with your freebie that you are with your paid offer?

Set Up a Specific Time for Your Client

If you have a service-based business, the best way to get a response is to set up specific times for each of your clients to speak to you. Fifteen minutes on the phone periodically can do wonders for your relationship with your clients.

Some May Never Respond

No matter what you do, some people will never respond. The best thing to do in this case, if they’re not even reading or opening your emails, and no one returns your calls, is to just give up. It’s okay, because it’s best to focus on those who are eventually responsive.

Getting unresponsive customers to respond to you can sometimes take a little extra effort. But, it will pay off. And remember, sometimes people simply never answer. Maybe they don’t want to be your customer anymore; maybe they just don’t have time. At least you did your best to try to make it easy for them. After all, it’s about them, not you.