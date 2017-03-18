Train Your CSM Team Not to Put Things Off

Does your customer server management team hurry to fix problems when they occur or do they always seem to put things off. By putting things off this causes customers to be very dissatisfied and even make complaints. Instead, you need to train your customer service management team to never put things off unless they have a good reason to do so.

Make Customers Your Priority

Train your CSM team that your customers are your priority and that every choice and decision that they make should keep that in mind. When they know that it’s not your bank account that’s the most important thing, and you empower them to act, they will be able to please the customer better.

Fix Problems Quickly

There is a saying, “Why put off things until tomorrow that can be done today.” Let your CSM team know that this is how you feel when it comes to problems your customers face. You want the problems to be solved post haste, and not be put off for any unnecessary reason.

Be Realistic

There are some cases where problems take longer to solve that you’d like, but in these cases it’s important that you’re realistic about it. Keep the lines of communication open with your customer and let them know what’s going on each step of the way, so that they don’t feel that you’re taking too long.

Stick to Your Guarantees

When you make a promise about something, it’s imperative that you stick to it. Let your CSM team read all your sales pages and your promises so that they know what you’ve promised. This will help them know what to expect from customers as well as how to keep them happy.

Reach Out Periodically

Even when customers aren’t complaining, your CSM team can still reach out to customers after they’ve purchased to ensure that they are happy. They can send surveys to check up on them and then follow up with them individually based on their answers.

Provide Support to Your Support Team

Your customer service support team needs support too. They need the right tools and authority to act with each customer, based on the needs of that customer. They shouldn’t have to get approval for every decision they make.

Make It Easy

In every single case, always check to see if there is an easier way to do something than you thought. The easier you can make it for your customer service management team, the happier your customers are going to be.

When you empower your CSM team to act quickly and fairly without having to run through a lot of red tape, you’ll please your customers in amazing ways. You’ll even turn angry customers into happy customers when you act fast to solve their problems.