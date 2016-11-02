Top Ways to Use Online Experiences to Boost Your Business

Did you know that your customers are much more likely to tell their friends bad stuff that you do than good stuff – unless the good stuff is extraordinary? They already expect to see fast-loading shopping websites, secure shopping experiences, and one-click ordering. It’s what they don’t expect that matters most when it comes to using online experiences to boost your business.

Send a Card

When a customer makes a large purchase from you, consider collecting snail mail addresses in addition to email addresses. This way you can send them a card in the mail thanking them for the purchase along with a little coupon. You can use a service like SendOutCards, or even an online service like Tiny Prints.

Links:

Send Out Cards – https://www.sendoutcards.com/

Tiny Prints – https://www.tinyprints.com/

Talk to Them on the Phone

Another way to impress your customers is to pick up the phone to tell them thank you, ask them how it’s going, and whether or not you can do anything for them. Most of the time you’ll end up leaving a message on voice mail, but sometimes you’ll get to have a great conversation with someone who is about to become a customer for life.

Send a Survey

When you’re not sure what to do in order to improve your users’ online experiences, ask them. You can use survey software like SnapSurveys or the function on Facebook in Groups, or ask a one-question survey via email.

Link – http://www.snapsurveys.com/

Personalize Packaging

If you send items to your customers in the mail that they order online, the packaging can make a huge difference. While this isn’t exactly an “online experience” by itself, it will improve your reorder rate exponentially.

Free Is Fun

When you give your audience a lot of free information that they can really count on and use, they end up reporting a much better online experience than without it. If you’re not sure about free, another fun way is to let them pay what they want for digital reports. You can do this easy with Gumroad.

Link – http://www.gumroad.com/

Send Fewer Emails

This might seem counterproductive but the truth is, people get sick of too many emails. However, you do want to reach out a few times a week so they don’t forget about you. In order to accomplish this, only send out email when you have a reason and purpose for doing so – this will make your audience trust you even more.

Keep Your Blog Updated

Nothing is worse for your customer than having a few minutes of time to read what you have to say, only to find out that they’re all caught up. While you don’t want to post just to post, you do want to put up new content a few times a week that has a point and that your audience will love.

Engage in Social Media

Social media is supposed to be an interactive experience but so many times it’s not. Try to spend a little time each day updating social media, answering questions, responding to comments, and posting something new.

Finally, ensure that whenever your audience needs to visit (online or offline), you offer the best experience for them that you can. Fast speeds and an easy-to-read website matches the importance of a comfortable store front for boutique shoppers. Leave no stone unturned to improve your users’ online experiences to boost your business.