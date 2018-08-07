Top Five Reasons Why People Are Reluctant to Buy

There are reasons that your audience can be reluctant to buy. They often lack trust, have trouble coming to a decision, procrastinate, worry about money, and so on. Or maybe they didn’t think to buy because you didn’t tell them to. Thankfully, there are ways you can overcome these issues right in your sales page, in your marketing messages, and anywhere you engage with your ideal customers.

Lack of Trust

Your potential buyers may not actually know you. They know there are lots of scams online, but they don’t necessarily know how to spot one. They do know they don’t want to be a victim of one, so some people are super-cautious. You can luckily fix this problem.

Do all the things that generate trust on your website. Get an SSL certificate. Use well-known payment processors. Use software that is also secure. Create a modern responsive website that works across all platforms and devices. Offer a money back guarantee when possible. If it’s a membership site or software, offer a free trial version.

Making a Choice Is Hard

Buyers can face a lot of indecision when questions they have aren’t answered. If someone is on your email list, they should be getting questions answered based on questions you’ve been asked or that you think your audience will have. You can also include an FAQ on your site. And you can have popular questions, with answers, right on your sales page if you’re creative.

The point is, provide the information they need where they are in your buying cycle. If they’re looking at your sales page and have questions, you should be answering them via the content on that sales page. Your blog posts should be answering questions too. The way you help them conquer their indecision is by giving them the facts when they need them.

Procrastination

Many people want to buy something, have the money, but they just don’t. It’s called procrastination. They may realize when they buy your product that they must use the product or do something with it, and they may be putting it off. That can be fear-based or they may feel like they have all the time in the world.

You can break through procrastination by setting time limits for your potential buyers. Don’t let a product be available forever at that price, or in that format, or for more than one season. Instead, put a timer on the sales page, offer the sale for only a certain number of days, and include a premium with it if they buy right now. Encouragement like this can go a long way.

Lack of Money or Fear of Spending It

Sometimes people simply cannot afford your product. This is okay. You can’t get everyone to buy and they’re not your ideal customer. But, if this is a common issue for the people you’re targeting, you might consider offering payment plans or refiguring your pricing point. If it’s just a fear of spending money, it could go back to the lack of trust. Offer them an ironclad refund policy so that the risk is all yours.

You Didn’t Ask for the Sale

The biggest reason that people don’t buy is you don’t ask for the sale, I see this all of the time… a sales person does a great job and then because of fear of rejection, simply fails to ask for the sale. Whether it’s a sales page, a phone call, or an in-person situation, so many people never come right out and close the deal. If you ask and don’t get the sale, it gives you an opportunity to answer any objections and close the sale, by asking for the sale again.

These are simple things that you can overcome with a little thought. Work on overcoming these top five reasons people are reluctant to buy and you’ll explode your sales.