Tips to Reduce Customer Complaints

The best businesses anticipate customer service issues and handles them before they have a chance to grow into bigger problems. Thankfully, with the advent technology, you can find a good way to circumvent problems before they start. Set out to provide the best products and services possible, and remember that technology is here to help you.

Use Technology to Stay on Top of Issues

Set up your autoresponders to automatically thank buyers and periodically check up on your customer with questions and tips. It can all be set up with personalization well in advance and left to automatically run.

Provide Top-Notch Customer Service

When your customer needs help, provide it in a friendly and expert manner. Offer customer service in multiple ways, from a help desk to a ticketing system. Do so quickly and calmly.

Deliver What You Promised

The first thing you can do to protect yourself from customer complaints is to offer the best products and services that you can, and at the very least deliver what you promised. Don’t blow smoke on your sales and promotional pages, and try to truly give your customers what you said you would give them.

Ask for Feedback

In one of the messages you send to customers, automatically ask them for feedback. Let them just hit reply to answer it, it will make you seem a lot more human when you let them reply to your automated emails in this way.

Host Regular Q & A Live Events

A great way to over deliver is to have regular Q & A live events. You could do it for every 100 customers, or monthly, or on some other sort of schedule that is helpful. Allow customers to watch old Q & A between times.

Set Up a Help Desk

Technology enables you to set up an automated help desk. You can fill it with searchable questions and answers that have already been asked before. Add new answers for every new question you get from any customer.

Thank Your Customers

Always send thank-you notes to your customers after purchase. The thank-you note is not the time to offer new products, but you can send them to your help desk, your FAQ, and tell them about your Q & A videos if you have them.

Do a Follow-Up Survey

Develop a satisfaction survey that gives your customers an opportunity to provide you with helpful information. Allow them to put in their own thoughts, as well as answer up to five questions about the product. You can use these as testimonials too with permission.

Any time you get a complaint from a customer, you should study your system to find out how you can avoid ever getting that complaint again and look at any complaint as an opportunity to improve and do better. This, more than anything, will help reduce customer complaints exponentially. Always work toward pleasing your customers first and foremost, it always pays off.