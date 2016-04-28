The Power of Reflection on Future Goals

No matter what you want to accomplish from this day forward, what happened in the past is often a good indicator of what will happen in the future. Therefore, reflecting on what happened, both good and bad, can help you do better at achieving future goals. Sometimes reflection can be painful, though, so be sure to follow a process to help.

The Benefits of Reflection

First, let’s discuss the power of reflection. It…

Transforms experiences, both bad and good, into learning

Connects actions with success

Develops problem-solving skills

Increases your self-awareness

Improves the ability to relax

Helps you learn to ask more questions

Identifies areas of change

Figures out how you can improve next time

Helps you apply resources

Improves commitment to goals

Helps you evaluate your experiences

Assists with the ability to make change

All of these things will help you with your future goals. You’ll learn to take experiences that you have had, connect your actions to success (and failure) and then analyze how you can repeat the success and avoid the failure later.

How to Reflect with Purpose

Get comfortable

Before you take the time to reflect on the past, be sure to get into a comfortable place both mentally and physically. Make the room quiet and comfortable. If you want to get into your PJs and wrap up with a blanket, with a cup of tea or hot chocolate, do whatever you need to do in order to be comfortable truly reflecting and thinking about the past in a positive way.

Look back at failures

If you need paperwork, get out your laptop. But, if you already know what you want to reflect on, just close your eyes and start thinking about the failures you had this past year. Getting a notebook or a voice recorder can help you hash it out in an organized way that creates some actionable steps for future goals. For example, say you wanted to launch a new product the past year and you never did it. Make a list of why you did not do it, and be brutally honest. Was it lack of time, lack of conviction or something else? What could you change to make it happen in the future?

Note any “aha” moments

At some point during your reflection, you may come to some moments of clarity that help you understand what went wrong. Maybe even what went right will come into focus. The important thing is not to beat yourself up over failures. Instead try to turn them into lessons on how not to repeat that failure in future. If you focus on the moment of learning and not on the feelings of failure, you’ll be able to be more rational about it.

Look back on successes

This is easier, of course, because success is always fabulous. But, you need to look back on each success and analyze why you succeeded. Sometimes the truth is that the success just fell into your lap, or someone really gave you a lot of help. Other times it’s because you stuck to a schedule and worked every day toward success. Remember that a success in spite of your own actions is still success, but it’s not repeatable. You want to figure out how to repeat success so that it becomes more common.

Reflection helps you look back on your year and see what actions you took and how exactly they affected the future. This is helpful because now when the New Year happens, you can live your life in a more mindful way, knowing that every action or inaction you take makes a difference.