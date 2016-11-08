The Power of No: How to Use No to Become More Successful

Learning to not only say no, but also to hear no, is an important part of any business person’s business education. Whether learned on the job or by reading informative and educational articles, books, and blog posts, the power of no is clear.

The first thing you need to learn is the art of saying no. Saying no is an important part of ensuring that you have time to devote to the important things you need to do in order to become more successful.

Learning to Say No in Business

The More You Say It the Better

It can be awkward and hard to say no if you’re not used to it. Plus, the people you say no to may be shocked too, if they’re used to you always saying yes. Keep doing it, though, and it’ll get better.

Ways to Say No

Practice different ways to say no. “Let me check my calendar and get back to you.” “Not Today.” “Maybe next time.” “I can’t commit to anything new right now.” You don’t owe anyone an explanation for your no.

How to Decide When to Say No

Only say yes to things that fit in with your goals. Don’t add anything new to your schedule when you’re already working on things. If you put too much on your table, you will not be able to do your best.

Practice saying no as many times as you can so that it’ll become second nature. Say no because you need to focus on your goals and do what’s right for you. At the same time, you need to learn to hear no from people and react appropriately.

Learning to Hear No

Every No Gets You Closer to Yes

Saying no is a good thing but it’s not so great to hear. But, if you realize that everything is a numbers game and that each no brings you closer to yes, you’ll not get too upset at hearing no.

Perfectionism Is Not Possible

No matter how hard you try, you’re never going to be perfect. People will say no to you. Your charm isn’t going to affect everyone the same way. That’s okay because you’re human.

Sometimes No Means Yes

Sure, you’ve been taught that in many situations no really does mean no. But, when you’re offering people something they really need that will solve their problems in a legitimate way, don’t be afraid of the first no. Give them time, become a resource to them and eventually you can turn that no to a yes. And always remember if in sales… a sales professional is simply an order taker until the first “no” then they work to change that no into a yes.

Hearing no isn’t easy, but it’s part of doing business. It can alert you to needing to perfect your audience personas and refocus your marketing in a different direction, and so much more.

No matter how you look at it, “no” can help you become more successful if you pay attention. Don’t look at no as either bad or good. Look at it in the context of what is happening at that moment.