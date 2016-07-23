Start-Up Tips for Women Entrepreneurs

Honestly, these tips work for both women and men. However, due to how our society perceives women versus men, it’s important for women to know when they’re falling into a stereotype of being quiet, asking permission, and otherwise seeking the approval of others to be successful. You don’t need to do that. Sixty-eight percent of new businesses are started by women. Women are successful business owners and have been for all of history. Here are some start-up tips to help.

Do What You Love

Find a business that you are passionate about, instead of one that just makes money. Often times people get involved in something because of the money, and then realize how much they dislike it. But when you are doing something you love and that is also in demand, the money will come and it will also feel good.

Know Where to Place Your Focus

Remember the 80/20 rule. This states that 20 percent of the work you do produces 80 percent of the results. Use metrics to identify what part of the work you’re doing is getting the results, and then do more of that and less of what is not producing results.

Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses

It’s important to be honest about what you know and what you don’t know. You want to work from a position of strength. Do what you do very well and do a lot of it. When you do too much of the things you’re weak at doing, you will lose the joy of your business as well as suffer as a result.

Shore Up Your Weaknesses

As you note your weaknesses, it’s also important to find a way to fill those gaps. You may use outsourcing help, technology, or even take a course if necessary to shore up your weaknesses so that they become strengths.

Be Accountable to Yourself

Honesty is very important, including self-honesty. If you can’t tell yourself the truth, look yourself in the eye, and move forward with your goals, then you’ll fail at being a business owner.

Set Realistic Goals

Learn about SMART goal setting, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time bound. This means that you want goals that are realistic within a particular timetable and deadline.

Surround Yourself with the Right Team

The “right” team for you may not be what’s right for someone else. Learn to trust yourself as you choose a team to work with, whether employees or contractors. Skill matters, but so does personality. If you mesh with the people you work with, you’ll have a more pleasant and successful environment.

Don’t Apologize

Men never apologize for success, and women should learn not to. You’re not bossy; you’re the boss. You’re not arrogant; you’re in charge. It’s okay to be successful; you don’t need to say “I’m sorry” about anything.

Get Help When Needed

The most successful people know that they need to ask for help when it’s important. Consider that throughout history men have been successful in business – not alone, but with the help of their wives, mothers, and others around them.

Women make very successful entrepreneurs when they get it into their mind to start businesses. Once again, over sixty-eight percent of all new businesses are started by women, and many of them are very successful. If you keep in mind these tips for women entrepreneurs, you’ll be successful too.