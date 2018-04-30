Some Simple Ways to Generate Positive Customer Reviews

Most people aren’t going to give reviews unless they’re angry, they’re over-the-moon happy, or you have asked for the review. It’s better, of course, to get the last two over the first one, and thankfully there are ways to generate positive customer reviews.

Make Your Customers Happy

This is the very first thing you need to do if you want good reviews. Create amazing products or services and deliver them in an impeccable way. Follow up with your customers to ask if they need anything, and spoil them so they know they’re valuable – especially if it’s a high-ticket item.

Ask Your Customers for a Review

Set up your autoresponder so that within a follow-up series after the purchase is made, you ask for the customer to leave a review for you after a couple days. A little hint is to say, “Please leave a positive review, it’s fast and easy, link here.” If you put their mind “positive”, then it will inform their writing as they do it even if they don’t realize it.

Spread Positive Brand Awareness

Outside of the review process, work on spreading positive brand awareness by being a positive influence on social media, on your own blog, and even by writing reviews for others that are positive.

Respond to Bad Reviews as soon as Possible

When you see a bad review, it can be tempting to freak out and even cry. But the best thing you can do is take a moment, then respond in the most positive way possible to the bad review.

Reach Out to Unhappy Customers Personally

This is an imperative because you don’t want the unhappy customer running around and talking about you everywhere, which people who are unhappy tend to do. Call them and ask them straight out how you can make it good.

Make Asking for a Review Part of Your Process

Remember that you should ask for reviews on every channel from every single customer every single day. The more you ask, the more likely you are to get more positive reviews.

Make Giving a Review Simple and Easy

Don’t make them wonder how to give the review; give them a link to where you want them to put the review. Mention that it’s fast and easy, and also mention that you’d love it if they gave you a positive review.

Keep Active on Social Media

The more active you are on social media, in a positive way, the better. Share fun images, share tips, do quick Facebook Live shows to answer a customer question, or give tips. These can be turned into promotions to get more eyes on your business and brand.

Once you set up an automated process for generating positive customer reviews, you’ll get a lot more reviews just because you’re asking. But, if you also over deliver just a little so that your clients and customers feel like shouting “wow” when they see or use the product, they’re also likely to leave very positive reviews – either on their own or through the automated link.