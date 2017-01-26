People You Can Hire So You Can Do More and Make More Money

Today you can hire people as either an employee or as a contractor. Contractors get paid not as employees but as business owners. In the USA they’re called 1099 contractors and are not employees of your business. To ensure that you don’t break any rules when it comes to contractors if you’re in the USA, please read all IRS tax rules. – click here

No business owner can be good at everything, and sometimes it’s worth hiring someone else to do the work at which they are an expert and you are not.

Social Media Manager

This person may specialize in a certain social media such as Facebook. They’ll usually manage the graphics creation, content creation, and the posting of all work to your social account. Typically payment is based on a set package each month and sometimes hourly. You can expect to pay from $20 and up hourly.

Online Business Manager

This person can handle anything an in-house business manager would, including hiring people, finding contractors, organizing your to-do list and assigning tasks to everyone including you. They’ll keep your calendar going, and your entire business organized and succeeding. You can expect to pay from $40 to $150 dollars an hour for this service.

Customer Service VA

This is a virtual assistant who handles your customer service needs. Usually, this can cost you from $20 and up per hour, or you can hire by package and a certain number of cases each month.

Graphic Designer

You know what a graphic designer is, but you may be wondering why you need one. Hiring someone to create memes, graphics, headers, blog post graphics, social media graphics and more for you on demand is a great way to keep your content flowing. There are unlimited graphic design services out there if you want to try them. Be sure that you read the fine print.

Link – https://www.undullify.com/

Website Security Specialist

Every website needs to be secure. If you didn’t purchase an updating and security package from your web designer, you need to have someone at least on call if there is ever a problem.

Content Writer

Everyone who is online needs content. You’ll need so much content over your career that you can’t possibly create it all yourself. Consider hiring someone to write the content for you. You can submit to them outlines for the content you want and they’ll do it for you. This works best with evergreen content that isn’t too personal in nature.

Social Media Influencers

A social media influencer is someone who is very well known within your niche, has many followers and takes payment for a call-out, a product review, or other things from you. Prices vary.

Copywriter

A copywriter is different from a content writer. A copywriter will be responsible for creating your sales pages, and specifically selling copy. Copywriters have a special skill. Find someone with experience but expect to pay upwards of $1000 for a good sales page.

Community Manager

If you have a membership site or even just a Facebook group, a community manager who deals with issues and answers questions and keeps the discussions going is priceless. However, it does cost a little to get this. Or, you can actually try to get volunteers for this position for free membership.

Content Marketing Strategist

As mentioned before, you’re going to need a lot of content. A content strategist can help outline what type of content that you need. Many also have a team of writers that they work with to ensure that you get the content you need when you need it. Plus, they’ll have people post it for you so it can truly be handed off.

Video Editor

If you produce a lot of videos, you probably would like to make more, but editing takes forever. Hire a video editor to help and you can get even more done. Video editors charge by the raw minute, so keep your videos short.

Transcriptionist

A great way to get traffic to your videos is to offer a transcript to them with time stamps. Hire someone to do this for you. Average cost is one dollar per audio minute.

Affiliate Manager

Do you sell products using affiliates? If not, and you have information products, then you need to get on board right now. An affiliate manager can work for a percentage of all sales (from all affiliates), or you can pay them monthly or hourly. Their job is to come up with ways to encourage affiliates to sell more and to recruit super affiliates.

Business Coach

If you’re not sure which way to go with your business, or you’re stuck, a business coach is an excellent choice. Hire one that is familiar with your niche and that you resonate with after watching them speak live and using their other products first.

Housekeeper

Ok this isn’t someone who is going to directly help with your business. But, imagine how much more paid work you could do if you didn’t have to deal with the housework.

These are just a few of the contractors you can work with that will help you do more and be even more wonderful than you already are.