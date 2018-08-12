Outsourcing – Raising the Stakes and the Pay

Outsourcing is a great way to fill in the gaps in your company and get things done. But it can be hard to figure out how much to pay people that you outsource to.

Outsourcing is very important for small companies; it helps them compete with larger companies and it offers freelancers a way to build their own business too.

But, if you’re hiring outsourcers, how do you know when you should pay more?

They Understand Strategy

Hiring an expert to work with you on specific aspects of your business can take your business to the next level. For example, you can bring in an expert to redo or create all your sales pages, or your entire funnel, or even set up your shopping cart or membership system. They already know what it takes and what to do. You just hire them to do it and they do it.

They Do More Than the Tasks

When you hire an expert, they don’t just do tasks. So, in the example of the shopping cart, this is not the person who is going to load your products going forward. They will set it up, load a few products, perhaps train your VA to load products, and ensure the system works. They’re focused on that system, not on the tasks.

They May Have a Team of Their Own

Most of the time if you hire an expert to set up something for you, or even work with you forever, they probably have a team of their own. The fee you pay often includes that team. You don’t need to worry about their team. They have a team so that they can get your work done in a timely manner, so it’s a good thing.

They Have a Professional Intake Process

You can often pick a real expert by observing their intake process. If it includes you being asked questions, either by form or in person, it’s likely you’re dealing with a real professional who will be organized with your project.

They’re Deliverables Focused

When you hire an expert, you’re not going to be involved in the day-to-day assignment of tasks. You’re instead going to be focused on looking at and reviewing the deliverables, meaning the product. So, if you hire someone to build you a website, you’ll work out the expectations at the beginning and you’ll receive a due date to submit your information, while they’ll give you a date they’ll be ready for your review.

They Have Proof of Success

An expert has done this before; they have worked out the kinks. They know what works and what does not work. They can also prove it works. They have testimonials stating that it works. They demonstrate that they know their stuff by their understanding of the studies done in their field.

They Have Their Own Process

You’ll know right away whether they have a process and a system for doing your work. If you don’t fill out forms or answer questions in the intake process, you might want to question how they remember what needs to be done or what you want. Experts get organized so that the work gets done. They will ask that you use their process, rather than using yours.

You Can Assign It and Forget It

With a real expert, you don’t micromanage or even manage the work. You tell them what you want to be done, and then it’s done. Both of you usually have due dates so that your expert can get the work done in a timely manner and you may have weekly meetings depending on the project, but for the most part, you don’t need to be hands-on with the process.

When you work with an expert, they have their own process, values, and mission. That mission involves serving you as their client. They will work with you to improve your business and build your business as part of your team, but they are their own entity and do the work which they’ve been contracted to do and nothing else.

These are the people you want to pay more to because they’re the true experts. They’ll tell you their fee; you don’t tell them what you’ll pay them, and you either agree to it or not. Yes, it’s going to be more expensive than if you hired and trained someone to do the tasks that you’ve set for them. But, it can pay off in a big way when you raise the stakes and pay more for expertise.