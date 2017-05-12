Mobile Apps for Small Business Networking

Business Networking has come of age, nowadays it isn’t just what you know in business, but who you know as well. Small business networking apps offer you the chance to network like never before and connect with like minded professionals for better business opportunities. Here are a few we think you should to try.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the number one site in the USA for business networking, so it’s no surprise that its app is the best in class to help you connect with others in a range of ways. It has a great job board, professional groups you can interact on, discussion threads and the chance to contact members privately.

Once you have taken the time to create a robust profile, you can connect with past colleagues and potential new partners based on interests and more. It has a contacts feature which pulls address books, personal calendars, conversations and emails into one central location. It also allows you to keep track of important dates such as colleagues’ birthdays, schedule appointments with partners, and add notes about important events.

Link – https://mobile.linkedin.com/

Xing

Xing is a direct competitor of LinkedIn, except that it is Europe based, with more than 11 million members in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. If you are looking for partners and opportunities there, this would be a good app to try. There is a job search, industry and company profiles, and more. There is a basic free version and a premium paid version with even more networking and professional tools.

Link – https://mobile.xing.com/en/

OWN IT

OWN IT is a trusted network of small business owners and self-employed entrepreneurs supporting each other in growing their businesses. It is produced by QuickBooks, and can be used to:

Network with fellow professionals Learn how to grow your business Make better, more informed decisions in your business or practice thanks to giving assistance with topics such as: Setting goals Branding How to get customers How to market your business effectively Pricing

…and more. It is an ideal way to connect with top professionals and tap into real expertise. And best of all, the app is free.

Link – https://www.ownit.com/

Shapr

Shapr is a personalized way to automate networking. Just enter your interests and experience, and the app will provide daily recommendations of like-minded people to meet in your area. Whether you’re seeking friends or employees, each recommendation will be a new chance to connect with fellow professionals to grow your business. You can share information from your LinkedIn account to base the recommendations on, making it quick and easy to use.

Swipe anonymously through the recommendations and bios and choose “Pass” or “Meet”. Shapr gets smarter with each swipe, and will curate around 10 to 15 suggested contacts every day based on your tagged interests, location and professional experience.

Link: http://www.shapr.co/

AngelList

This app helps you connect with Angel investors and other people interested in start-ups. Connect with a group of like-minded entrepreneurs who are looking for talented employees, or find people to hire yourself in order to get your business off the ground.

The app will introduce you so you can take the next steps to see if you’re a good fit. Search by job, location and more. Connect with your Facebook or Twitter account for even more tailored recommendations and easy log-in. Best of all, this app is free.

Link – https://angel.co/

If you’re looking to expand your professional network, try one or more of these apps and see what a difference they can make to your business.