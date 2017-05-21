Mobile Apps for Small Business Data Saving

Businesses live and die by their data these days. Data saving, and data sharing, are two of the most important tasks every small business owner needs. Access across multiple devices is also essential. Here are a few apps that can help.

Google Drive

Google Drive is a great solution because it is free. Access it through your free Gmail account. You can store up to 15MB with the free version, and invite people to share files through sending a link. Using it is as easy as dragging and dropping into folders you create.

Microsoft OneDrive

The basic version is free and gives 5MB of storage. The Premium plans are part of Office 365 and include all of the Office suite programs plus 1 or 5 terabytes of storage. Buy the annual plan, and you will get 12 months for the price of 10. The top tier offers a 30-day free trial, so try the storage and data sharing features to see if they are right for your business.

Link – https://onedrive.live.com/

Dropbox

Dropbox is great for file sharing. You can sync important work documents across all devices and access them seamlessly from any device. It is an excellent data sharing tool as well. Share folders and give group members access to specific links or folders, so everyone can be on the same page.

Pricing starts at two terabytes of data per month, or unlimited data with more security and compliance features for $20 per month for up to five users at a time.

Link – https://www.dropbox.com/

Basecamp

Basecamp allows you to store and share files, and is a great collaboration tool which gives team members a single view dashboard that has links to any given project. Use it to store files, set tasks, assign milestone dates, and more. You can discuss the project as well, all within the project workspace.

It is free for teachers and students, 50% off for non-profits, and $99 per month for businesses. Take the 30-day free trial to see if it is the right solution for your business.

Link – https://basecamp.com/

Box

Box offers secure file storage in the cloud and file sharing capabilities. It can be integrated with Microsoft Office if you already have that suite of programs. The basic level starts at $5 per user per month. The business level is $15 per user per month, but also offers more security features, synching of files, customization and reporting. Each plan offers a two-week free trial so you can try before you buy.

Link – https://www.box.com/home

SugarSync for Business

SugarSync allows you to store, sync and share files and folders from any device. It also offers single point billing so you can stay on top of your finances, as well as disaster recovery if the unthinkable should happen and you have a hard drive crash. It also has a very useful Outlook plugin that allow you to email links to large files rather than attaching the files themselves, for increased email speed and deliverability.

Pricing starts at $55 per month for three users and 1000 GB of storage. They offer a 30-day free trial.

Link – https://www.sugarsync.com/en

SpiderOak One

SpiderOak prides itself on its encryption and security. If you have highly sensitive information you need to store, or worry about being hacked, this is the best solution available. It allows file sharing and data synching. Opt for their free trial to learn more.

Link – https://spideroak.com/personal/spideroak-one

Mozy Pro

Mozy Pro is an automatic backup data storage solution from Dell. It offers encryption and disaster recovery. Pricing is based on unlimited devices and servers, or devices only. It also protects against ransomware attacks. Just set your backup schedule and Mozy does the rest.

Link – http://mozy.com/product/mozy/business

Try one or more of these apps to save and share your files, or back them up, and protect your data assets while still being able to share them.