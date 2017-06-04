Mobile Apps for Small Business Communication

Staying in touch with employees, clients and stakeholders has never been more important. Fortunately, there are a number of communication apps ideal for small businesses. Here are a few suggestions.

Skype

Skype is the number one video-conferencing app. In addition to basic chat, you can use it to transmit photos and files of any size, share your computer screen, call a group of up to 25 people, and more.

The basic version of Skype is free. If you want to upgrade, Skype for Business starts at $5 per user per month. Skype now integrates with the Microsoft Office suite, allowing you to conduct online video meetings and calls with up to 250 people.

The app is free to download and works on all devices and operating systems. If you want to connect with others in your office, or around the world, Skype is one app you won’t want to miss.

Link – https://www.skype.com/en/download-skype/skype-for-mobile/

Zoom

Zoom markets itself as similar to Skype, but is easier to use, more stable, and with better visual and sound quality. It is free to use, though there are paid options if you want to run larger webinars.

Link – https://zoom.us/

Fuze

Fuze is similar to Skype in terms of all that it offers. Use it for video-conferencing, screen sharing and more. The video will be HD and the audio is very high quality compared to similar apps. It also works on a wide range of devices. It is free to use, but owners can contact the company for custom pricing for multiple users.

Link – https://www.fuze.com/download

Slack

Slack is an invaluable instant messaging platform that allows you to organize your team’s conversations into separate private or public channels. You can send a direct message, drag, drop and share images, PDFs and other files, and more. It also automatically indexes and archives any message, notification or file so it can be searched easily.

Studies have shown that businesses using this app cut their internal email use by nearly 50% and cut meetings by around 25%, thus enhancing productivity. There’s no limit to how many users your business can add.

The basic app is free. The standard app is priced per user, and offers full archiving of your team’s message history, unlimited app integration, guest access, group calls and more – all designed to keep you connected to the people who matter most in your business.

Link – https://slack.com/

Pushover

This app is a must for a business owner juggling a lot of different devices. It will organize messages and notifications from your devices in one common space and send push messages to any smartphone.

You can send 7,500 messages each month, and receive an unlimited amount of notifications on a range of popular devices. Try it for free for seven days. If you like it, pay just $4.99 for the app.

Link – https://pushover.net/

Addappt

This app allows all of your connections to update their contact information in your address book, as long as they are also using the app. You can also organize contacts into groups and send messages via the app. It is easy to use, and free for both iOS and Android users.

Link – http://site.addappt.com/

Voxer

Voxer is a handy voice-messaging app that functions similar to a walkie-talkie. If you need almost real-time communication rather than cumbersome emails, this is a very useful app.

Link – http://voxer.com/

SpiderOak Semaphor

This app markets itself as being a more private and secure version of Slack. If you deal in highly sensitive data or are worried about being hacked, this is the best solution.

Link – https://spideroak.com/personal/semaphor

Try one or more of these apps and see how they can improve and enhance your communication.